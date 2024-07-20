Foamlinx LLC Announcing the Addition of Laser Marking & Engraving Machine to its Equipment Line & Services

SUNNYVALE, CA, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Foamlinx LLC, one of the leading manufacturers of CNC foam cutting machinery in California is extending its services to include foam marking, etching and engraving on different materials, including foam, stone, marble, steel, titanium, aluminum , stainless steel, copper, ceramics, polymers, plastics, wood, MDF, glass, rubber, cardboard and even concrete

This process of marking or engraving enables identifying parts and products with 2D barcodes, including machine-readable data (including barcodes, Unique ID codes, matrix codes or QR codes and alphanumeric serial numbers), VIN numbers, text (including serial numbers and part numbers), graphics and logos.



It is an automated permanent process that uses a beam of concentrated light to create a lasting mark on a surface. This concentrated beam targets only a specified area, allowing the laser marking machine to create precise, high quality, high-contrast marks that are easy to read or scan on virtually any surface. This feature makes laser marking ideal for applications where accuracy and permanency are critical to success. It is used for servicing many industries, some of them include automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, jewelry making, electronics, food & beverages and more.

The addition of marking services at Foamlinx LLC is an important and significant step. For instance, customers who purchase machinery from the company will be able to track it, especially if it is moved in the future to another location, using the serial number or the bar-code etched onto the machine. In other instances, any type of graphics can be added to the customers products, such as a logo to a prop or even printed photos or a text onto a decor, which can benefit customers wishing to brand their name and products.

Laser marking obtains precise results and aesthetic effects in a short time, without the risk of damaging or deforming the parts. It is great for any manufacturer and fabricator looking for high-quality marking, offering a multitude of advantages compared to older marking methods like dot peen marking, inkjet printing, printing labels and stickers. This process is quick and efficient and ensures traceability, reliability and convenience.

About the Company:

Foamlinx LLC is a designer and manufacturer of its own line of CNC foam cutting machines, including hot wire cutters and routers. Through its service company, WeCutFoam it provides custom foam cutting, machining and prototyping, hard coating, 3D printing and painting. With engineers and artists on board, the company creates props, dimensional signs, letters, logo, museums and trade shows exhibits, theater and movie sets, architectural shapes, hobby models, sculptures, monuments, events decoration, prototypes, molds, airfoils and wings. For information and quotes visit us at https://www.foamlinx.com email us at info@foamlinx.com or call (408) 454-6163