University House Redefines Off-Campus Student Housing at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — University House announces the opening of its premier off-campus student housing community, designed exclusively for Georgia Tech students. Located just steps from campus and the MARTA station, University House offers an unparalleled living experience that blends convenience, style, and community.

The modern, loft-style apartments boast hardwood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and fully furnished interiors with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Residents can choose from single bedrooms to spacious 4-bedroom floorplans, each equipped with in-unit laundry and private bathrooms. Balconies and walk-in closets are available in select units.

University House offers a vibrant community atmosphere with amenities that cater to every aspect of student life. The two-story clubhouse features a sky lounge with stunning downtown views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, study areas with Mac and PC stations, and an entertainment zone complete with a media room and gaming stations. Residents can also enjoy the terrace-level pool, outdoor entertainment area, and convenient access to ground-floor retail.

For more information about University House’s student housing facility, please visit their website or contact their office at (706) 460-2994.

About University House: University House is a leading provider of top-quality student living communities, dedicated to creating exceptional experiences for students. With its prime location, stylish apartments, and extensive amenities, University House sets a new standard for off-campus housing at Georgia Tech.

Company name: University House

Address: 930 Spring Street NW

City: Atlanta

State: Georgia

Phone number: (706) 460-2994

Zipcode: 30309