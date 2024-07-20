Dr. Srinivasa Reddy G’s Safety Tips: Reducing Risks from Pesticides and Cleaning Products

Hyderabad, India, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Our homes are meant to be safe havens, but small mistakes and carelessness can turn them into hazardous places. Pesticides, rodenticides, and household cleaning products can cause significant health damage if accidentally ingested. It’s crucial to understand the dangers associated with these substances and explore alternative methods for handling pests and cleaning.

The Hidden Dangers of Rodenticides

Rats and porcupines are common not only in rural areas but also in cities. Various types of rodenticides, such as powders, pastes, pellets, cereal baits, and blocks, are used to combat these pests. However, accidental ingestion, especially by children, is a significant risk. Inhaling poisonous gases from these substances can also be hazardous. Yellow or white phosphorus, found in fertilizers, fireworks, ammunition, and rodenticides, emits a garlic-like odor and poses substantial risks.

The Hazard of Phosphorus

Yellow phosphorus in rat poison is rapidly absorbed once ingested, causing severe damage to the liver, kidneys, digestive tract, and cardiovascular system. As little as 8 grams can be fatal. Symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain can occur within 24 hours of exposure. After an initial period of symptom relief, the condition can become fatal with multiple organ failures, including mental disturbances like confusion, psychosis, hallucinations, and coma. There is no antidote for yellow phosphorus poisoning, but treatment includes decontamination and supportive therapies, such as gastric lavage with potassium permanganate solution or saline. Patients require ICU monitoring with daily checks on liver and kidney functions.

The Danger of Paracetamol Overdose

Consuming large amounts of paracetamol can cause severe liver toxicity. For adults, 7.5 to 10 grams, and for children aged one to six years, 150 to 200 mg per kg of body weight, are dangerous doses. Symptoms like loss of appetite, vomiting, and dizziness appear within 24 hours. Within 48 hours, severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, jaundice, hypoglycemia, and liver and kidney damage can occur. Treatment involves removing the pills from the stomach.

Other Household Hazards

Common household items such as nail polish and bathroom cleaners like Harpic contain toxic chemicals, including toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalates, which can damage the liver and kidneys. Accidental ingestion by children can lead to severe digestive system damage, vomiting, diarrhea, and ischemic shock to the liver. Additional hazards include bathroom cleaning acids, phenol, and ant medicines in the form of chalk.

Safety Measures to Protect Your Home

Matches and Lighters: Keep matches away from children and reduce their use. Use electronic lighters for lighting stoves. Fireworks: Avoid inhaling smoke from fireworks. Choose fireworks that emit less smoke, and wear a double-layer mask when handling them. Fertilizers: Store fertilizers in locked rooms to prevent accidental ingestion, especially in homes with children or individuals with mental health issues. Rodenticides: Keep rodenticides locked away from children and adults. Purchase in small quantities and use them immediately. Dispose of empty containers promptly. Avoid discarding leftover rodenticides on the ground. Alternative Pest Control : Use bone and glue traps instead of rat poison to minimize risks.

By following these precautions and opting for safer alternatives, we can maintain a secure and healthy home environment.

Summary

Small mistakes can turn homes dangerous, especially if pesticides, rodenticides, or cleaning products are ingested. Dr. Srinivasa Reddy G, one of the Best Gastroenterologist in Hyderabad, emphasizes the severe health risks and suggests safe alternatives and precautions to maintain a secure home environment.