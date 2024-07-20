Shivaami and Atera announce strategic partnership

Mumbai, India, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Atera – the all-in-one IT management platform that combines RMM, Helpdesk, and ticketing with AI to boost organizational efficiency at scale – and Shivaami announce a strategic partnership, enabling IT professionals in India to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, speed, and quality of work, with the power of Action AI™.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for both organizations, combining Shivaami’s expertise in delivering tailored IT solutions with Atera’s AI-powered platform, designed to maximize efficiency and ensure satisfaction on both sides of the ticket.

The strategic partnership will focus on providing comprehensive IT management solutions that cater to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large enterprises. By integrating Atera’s AI-driven platform with Shivaami’s extensive cloud services portfolio, clients will benefit from enhanced automation, improved system performance, and streamlined IT operations.

Punit Thakkar, CEO of Shivaami, commented, We are thrilled to join forces with Atera. This partnership will enable us to provide our clients with an advanced IT management platform that leverages AI to deliver exceptional service and operational efficiency.

Omer Fuchs – VP,Partnerships & Alliances at Atera “Atera is excited to welcome Shivaami into our family of distribution partners in India. We’re confident that our partnership with Shivaami will result in growth and significantly benefit our clients in the region.”

About Atera:

Atera is reinventing the world of IT by harnessing AI to power our all-in-one Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Helpdesk, Ticketing, and automations platform—streamlining organizational IT management at scale with our proprietary Action AI™ solution.

Designed for unprecedented efficiency, Atera serves over 12,000 customers across 120 countries. Our first-of-kind IT Copilot augments existing tech capabilities with AI auto script generation, ticket summaries, recommended solutions, and more. The result of this groundbreaking technology is a freeing of critical resources and an exponential lift in productivity.

In 2021, Atera raised $102 million from investors including General Atlantic and K1 Investment Management.

To learn more, visit atera.com.

About Shivaami:

Shivaami assists organizations to modernize their IT infrastructure by deploying cloud solutions that will enhance their digital transformation journey to meet business goals and drive growth. Recognized by industry experts and adopted by several companies across diverse domains, Shivaami is a leader in Cloud.

Today, Shivaami caters to 18,000+ clients across India with a team of 250+ certified professionals. Shivaami has brought in a unique offering for the SMB segment where the best of the cloud-based tools are brought into one bundle which is managed by a single partner i.e Shivaami, hence reducing cost and eliminating the pain of managing multiple vendors.

To learn more, visit shivaami.com.