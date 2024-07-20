Aragon Research Positions RPost in the “Leader” Section of the 2024 Globe for Digital Transaction Management

Posted on 2024-07-20 by in Technology // 0 Comments

California, USA, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a best provider of esignature and eSecurity arrangements, declared it has been situated by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Leader” part of the “The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2024”.

“We’ve effectively Infused our AI security core into every one of our email, document, and transcation platforms – RMail, RSign, and RDocs. We accept this security-centric, AI automated, and multi-modal approach is one reason RPost was named a Leader in this Transaction Management Globe by Aragon Research,” expressed Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost. This report follows the new naming of RPost by Aragon Research as an Innovator and Hot vendor for DTM in 2023.

Aragon Research, in this report, believes, “Like never before previously, criminals are attempting to step in when a digital transaction is happening and this implies that security becomes front and center in all industries — not simply in real estate and banking..” The report keeps, encouraging with connection to digital transactions, “Security will turn out to be progressively significant as cyber attacks and phishing target transactions.”

RPost® is a global leader in electronic signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors.

For more information visit: https://rpost.com/news/aragon-research-positions-rpost-in-the-leader-section-of-the-2024-globe-for-digital-transaction-management

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution