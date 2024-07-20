California, USA, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a best provider of esignature and eSecurity arrangements, declared it has been situated by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Leader” part of the “The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2024”.

“We’ve effectively Infused our AI security core into every one of our email, document, and transcation platforms – RMail, RSign, and RDocs. We accept this security-centric, AI automated, and multi-modal approach is one reason RPost was named a Leader in this Transaction Management Globe by Aragon Research,” expressed Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost. This report follows the new naming of RPost by Aragon Research as an Innovator and Hot vendor for DTM in 2023.

Aragon Research, in this report, believes, “Like never before previously, criminals are attempting to step in when a digital transaction is happening and this implies that security becomes front and center in all industries — not simply in real estate and banking..” The report keeps, encouraging with connection to digital transactions, “Security will turn out to be progressively significant as cyber attacks and phishing target transactions.”

RPost® is a global leader in electronic signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors.

For more information visit: https://rpost.com/news/aragon-research-positions-rpost-in-the-leader-section-of-the-2024-globe-for-digital-transaction-management