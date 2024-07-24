Renowned Business Leader, CE Shreekant Patil, Inspires Entrepreneurial Spirit at Mauli Engineering College, Shegaon

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished figure in the business community, star mentor at MAARG Startup India recently graced Mauli Engineering College with his presence to engage in discussions on fostering entrepreneurship and exploring government initiatives for local development. Joined by esteemed individuals including Founder Honorable Dnyaneshwar Patil, Dr. Jadhav (Principal), HOD Dr. Baig, and Prof Tushar Bhade, the gathering delved into potential strategies that could be implemented to enhance Shegaon’s progress.

Following a warm felicitation by Founder Honorable Dnyaneshwar Patil, Shreekant Patil took the stage from 11 AM to 1.30 PM to conduct an enlightening seminar on the Startup India initiative. During this engaging session, CE Shreekant Patil imparted invaluable insights on Startup India, the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and opportunities for seed funding, inspiring the students of Mauli Engineering College with his knowledge and expertise.

Expressing deep appreciation for Dr. Baig Sir, his former professor in electrical engineering, CE Shreekant Patil pledged ongoing support towards nurturing entrepreneurship education and empowering budding startups and businesses not only at Mauli Engineering College but also across all academic institutions in Shegaon and the wider region.

The event culminated in a special felicitation ceremony, where Shreekant Patil was recognized for his impactful discourse on startup awareness and the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem at Mauli Engineering College. The collaborative efforts of these visionary entrepreneurs undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the young minds of tomorrow, laying a foundation for a vibrant and innovative future.

CE Shreekant Patil, is founder at PARENTNashik, Mentor at MAARG Startup India, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, Certified LEAN, ZED, TEV Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Union, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Independent Director, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India.