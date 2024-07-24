Student Apartments Knoxville TN- Experience Premier Student Living at Redpoint Knoxville

Knoxville ,TN, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Knoxville offers a unique blend of student housing in Knoxville, TN, located just minutes from the University of Tennessee campus. This prime location ensures that students can enjoy the convenience of being close to their classes while also having a serene and spacious living environment to return to. With a variety of floor plans and modern amenities, Redpoint Knoxville redefines what it means to live off-campus.

The student apartments at Redpoint Knoxville are designed with the modern student in mind. Each unit features private bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet. Spacious layouts include three to five-bedroom cottages, each with large patios or balconies for outdoor relaxation. Select residences are pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their furry friends along. The hardwood-style flooring and extra half-bath available in some units add to the overall comfort and convenience.

Redpoint Knoxville’s community amenities are designed to enhance the student living experience. Residents can stay active with access to a 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball courts, and a resort-style saltwater pool. For those looking to relax or socialize, the clubhouse offers gaming lounges, private study spaces, and a theater. Outdoor grilling stations and frequent social events create a vibrant community atmosphere.

For more information about Redpoint Knoxville’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (731) 200-1234.

About Redpoint Knoxville:Redpoint Knoxville reimagines student living with spacious cottages, modern amenities, and a community-focused environment. Located near the University of Tennessee, Redpoint Knoxville offers a perfect blend of convenience and luxury, making it an ideal choice for students seeking a superior off-campus living experience.

Company name: Redpoint Knoxville
Address: 4155 Henry Knox Way
City: Knoxville
State: Tennessee
Phone number: (731) 200-1234
Zip code: 37920

