Continental Bags Multiple Recognitions at the Zinnov Awards 2024

Hanover, Germany, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Continental’s in house R&D center, Technical Center India achieved a remarkable double win at the 15th edition of the Zinnov Awards 2024 under two categories: Unlocking Center Value and Great Place to Innovate. These awards highlight Continental’s commitment to driving innovation, enhancing business performance, and nurturing a culture of creativity and innovation within its Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) centers, shaping the future of mobility.

This year, the awards saw more than 470 nominations from over 200 companies across 9 categories focused on Innovation, Customer Centricity, Excellence, and Intrapreneurial Leadership. A panel of fifty industry experts was set up who rigorously evaluated the award entries over two months to select the winners. The Zinnov Awards acknowledge the Titans in Technology – both individuals and organizations from the Indian GCC ecosystem. The platform not only celebrates visionaries and change makers who have been creating an impact on a global scale but also honours individuals pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence. These awards document the stories of influential leaders, from established players to rising stars.

Speaking on the award win, Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Continental‘s Technical Center India (TCI), said, “It is an immense honor for Continental to be recognized in the categories of Unlocking Center Value and Great Place to Innovate. These awards reflect our firm commitment to leveraging our Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) centers‘ capabilities to drive innovation and create a dynamic environment where creativity flourishes. At Technical Center India, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of technology and innovation and set new standards for excellence. This recognition is also a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity.”

Unlocking Center Value

Continental’s Technical Center India has been recognized by Zinnov for the Company’s outstanding ability to unlock the value of its ER&D centers. This esteemed award highlights the center’s strategic use of its ER&D capabilities to drive innovation, enhance business performance, and improve operational efficiency. As a global leader in automotive and technology, Continental is dedicated to leveraging its ER&D centers to achieve outstanding results and shape the future of mobility.

Great Place to Innovate

This recognition validates Continental’s dedication to nurturing a culture of innovation and creativity. At Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI), innovation is seen as the key to success. The company strives to create an environment where employees can explore new ideas, take risks, and push boundaries. This award acknowledges Continental’s efforts in creating a workplace that cultivates and encourages innovative thinking.

About Technical Center India (TCI)

Set up in 2009, TCI, with a strength of approximately 7,000 engineers, is one of the company’s major R&D locations organized under the Holistic Engineering and Technologies organization (he[a]t). TCI supports both global and local R&D for the company’s Automotive Technologies group sector. It is also the Global Software Center for Excellence and the HQ of the Global Software Academy. India has emerged as the Regional R&D Center, Asia Application Hub apart from tailoring solutions for the local market. The center is developing competence centers on areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cyber Security for preparedness for the future of mobility. TCI has built competencies across automotive domains and has an engineering workforce focused on multiple domains, covering advanced safety technologies, autonomous driving technologies, connected mobility, and so on.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

The company has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India – with about 10,000 employees across 12 locations, including six plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Center that supports Continental’s global R&D activities