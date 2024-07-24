Liberty Home Expands Services to Include Primary Addiction Treatment

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Liberty Home, a renowned provider of secondary addiction treatment services, is proud to announce the expansion of their offerings to include primary addiction treatment at their new facility, Liberty Home Clinic, accessible at libertyhomeclinic.co.za .

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Liberty Home’s mission to provide comprehensive and effective addiction treatment. By integrating primary addiction treatment into their services, Liberty Home aims to offer a seamless range of care for individuals at every stage of recovery.

New Facility, Expanded Services

Liberty Home Clinic, the new primary treatment facility, is designed to create a supportive and nurturing environment for individuals beginning their recovery journey. The clinic will offer a range of treatment programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, including:

Medical Detoxification : Safe and medically supervised detox to manage withdrawal symptoms.

: Safe and medically supervised detox to manage withdrawal symptoms. Therapeutic Interventions : Intensive therapy sessions to address the root causes of addiction.

: Intensive therapy sessions to address the root causes of addiction. Aftercare Support: Continued support post-treatment to help clients maintain their recovery.

A Commitment to Comprehensive Care

With the addition of primary addiction treatment, Liberty Home is committed to providing a full spectrum of care that addresses both the immediate needs of those starting their recovery journey and the ongoing support required for sustained sobriety. Clients can now transition seamlessly from primary to secondary treatment within the same trusted organization, ensuring continuity of care and a higher likelihood of successful outcomes.

About Liberty Home

Liberty Home is dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. With a focus on secondary addiction treatment, Liberty Home has established itself as a leader in the field, offering personalized and effective recovery programs. The expansion to include primary addiction treatment at Liberty Home Clinic reinforces their commitment to providing comprehensive care for individuals battling addiction.