Student Apartments Near University Of Arkansas – Your Ideal Living Space

Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Fayetteville is redefining student living with its premier student apartments near the University of Arkansas. Located just a short bus ride away from campus, these student apartments offer unparalleled convenience for University of Arkansas students. They provide an ideal off-campus housing solution, blending comfort and accessibility in one of the most vibrant student neighborhoods.

They also design each apartment with students needs in mind, offering fully furnished units with private bedrooms and bathrooms. Residents can enjoy modern amenities, including in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, and well-appointed living spaces. The apartments feature stylish, contemporary finishes, making them a desirable choice for students seeking both comfort and functionality.

In addition to the apartment interiors, a wide range of community amenities is available to enrich the student experience. Residents can take advantage of the resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, and recreational facilities like basketball and sand volleyball courts. The community also offers a game room, private study rooms, and grilling stations, creating a vibrant environment that caters to both relaxation and socializing. A shuttle bus service to campus ensures students remain connected to university life.

For more information about Alight Fayetteville’s student apartments near the University of Arkansas, please contact their leasing office at (870) 451-5076.

About Alight Fayetteville: Alight Fayetteville offers top-tier student housing solutions near the University of Arkansas. With a focus on quality, convenience, and a vibrant community, Alight provides an exceptional living experience for students. For more details, visit their website or call the leasing office today.

Company Name: Alight Fayetteville
Address: 1005 S School Avenue
City: Fayetteville
State: Arkansas
Zip code: 72701
Phone number: (870) 451-5076

