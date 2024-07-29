Mobile Mark 40th Anniversary

Itasca, IL, United States, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark, Inc., a manufacturer of wireless antenna solutions for infrastructure, vehicle devices, fixed sites, and embedded antennas from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of innovation, growth, and commitment to excellence. Founded in 1984 by Irv Sylvan Mobile Mark, Inc., it has consistently delivered top-tier solutions, setting benchmarks in the industry and garnering a reputation as a trusted partner with quality products and reliability.

Reflecting on 40 Years of Success

From its humble beginnings as a small startup, Mobile Mark, Inc. has evolved into a global corporation with a presence in the United Kingdom and a diverse portfolio of products servicing customers around the globe. “Reaching this 40-year milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the support of our partners,” said Michael Berry, President/CEO of Mobile Mark, Inc. “We have come a long way since our inception, and we are excited to continue our journey.

Commitment to Moving Wireless Forward

Moving Wireless Forward® has always been at the core of Mobile Mark, Inc. Since the beginning Irv. Sylvan’s passion for the industry drove new product breakthroughs of the organization and contributed to the advancements in the wireless industry itself. Over the past four decades, the company has achieved numerous milestones, including pioneering antennas for all generations of mobile devices—including bag phones, flip phones, early wired automobile phones, modern smartphones, and more. Mobile Mark, Inc. consistently stays ahead of market trends and meets the evolving needs of its customers.

Celebrating the Team – A Core Value

The company’s success is built on the foundation of its talented and dedicated workforce. Exemplifying this is Dennis Winker, who is celebrating forty years with Mobile Mark and has made many contributions in various roles over the years. It is a testament to people like Dennis who make PEOPLE a part of our core values.

Looking to the Future

As Mobile Mark, Inc. celebrates its 40th anniversary, it is looking to the future with optimism and determination. With a strong and successful legacy and a clear vision, Mobile Mark, Inc. is poised to continue its heritage of excellence, driving forward to new horizons and achieving greater heights.

“We are incredibly proud of our journey over the past 40 years, and we are equally excited about what the future holds,” said CEO/President Michael Berry. “Our commitment to our customers, employees, and community remains unwavering, and we look forward to many more years of success.”

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Tested and trusted, Mobile Mark strives for excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G Ready, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Learn more at www.mobilemark.com.

