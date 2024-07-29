New Model 7246-ESL A/B Dual Channel Cutoff Switch from Electro Standards Laboratories

Cranston, Rhode Island, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, Rhode Island is an electronic products design and manufacturing business. Electro Standards has been in the electronics business for over 45 years and has developed several product lines of cyber-physical electronic products throughout the years. The model 7246-ESL is the newest addition to the PathWay product line and is a Dual Channel RS530 Switch and RJ45 Secure/Non-Secure with Cutoff and Remote Control. This unit allows for quick connection or disconnection between two different channels, RJ45 and DB25. Each channel has 3 different ports, secure, non-secure and cutoff.

The PathWay® Model 7246-ESL Dual Channel RS530 and RJ45 Secure/Non-Secure Switch with Cutoff provides two channel switching. Channel One allows the user the capability of sharing a single DB25(M) interface device connected to the “COMMON” port among two other DB25(F) devices connected to the “SECURE” AND “NON-SECURE” DB25 ports. Channel Two allows the user the capability of sharing an RJ45 device connected to the “COMMON” port among two other RJ45 devices connected to the “SECURE” and “NONSECURE” RJ45 ports. The user can set each channel independently to the “CUT- OFF” position, which stops all data throughput for the switch. The switch may be controlled locally by manually operating the front panel pushbuttons or remotely from the DB9 Control port located on the rear of the unit via Contact Closure or RS232 ASCII commands. The front panel LED display indicates the respective switch position and unit power status. All ports (“SECURE”, “NON-SECURE”, and “COMMON”) for each channel are transparent to all data going through that switch. If power to the Model 7246-ESL is removed, both switches will automatically move to the “CUTOFF” position. When it is restored, each switch will move to the Programmed Default Position.

The Model 7246-ESL is ideal for Military/Defense Contractors, Laboratories, Financial institutions. This switch is also ideal for any IT System Integrators, Healthcare institutes and Broadcast/Media.

The Model 7246-ESL is ideal for Military/Defense Contractors, Laboratories, Financial institutions. This switch is also ideal for any IT System Integrators, Healthcare institutes and Broadcast/Media.

