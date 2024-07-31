Global Intranasal Corticosteroids Market Set to Surge, Reaching USD 11.2 Billion by 2033

According to a comprehensive study conducted by Future Market Insights, the global market for intranasal corticosteroids is poised for remarkable growth, projected to achieve a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033. This surge is expected to elevate the market valuation from USD 6.8 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 11.2 billion by the conclusion of 2033.

The study underscores the escalating recognition of intranasal corticosteroids’ effectiveness in managing both allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, highlighting a pivotal shift towards more targeted and efficient immunotherapy treatments. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 6.5 billion, experiencing a steady year-over-year growth of 4.8% into 2023.

Amidst challenges such as high treatment costs and expiring patents, which historically impacted revenue streams, manufacturers are navigating the landscape with innovation and agility. There is a discernible focus on developing advanced, targeted immunotherapy options aimed at delivering superior patient outcomes while ensuring sustained market growth.

Companies are also strategically planning their product portfolio to align with the patent life cycle, filing for new patents based on dosage and prescription to maintain their market position. This is attributed to the increasing number of prescription drugs being switched to over-the-counter availability. Notably, the growing trend of self-medication in the United States presents a significant growth opportunity for manufacturers of allergic rhinitis treatment products.

In general, it is expected that the intranasal corticosteroid market will continue to experience growth in the coming years. This market offers customers an affordable and convenient option to enhance their smile.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Fluticasone Propionate lead the global market with 3% value share in 2022, owed to its effectiveness in reducing airway inflammation compared to other drugs.

value share in 2022, owed to its effectiveness in reducing airway inflammation compared to other drugs. The corticosteroids used for treatment of allergic rhinitis especially seasonal allergies top the sale around globe with value share of around 1% in 2022. This is due to the high amount of pollens release from plant, fungi, seeds during seasonal change.

in 2022. This is due to the high amount of pollens release from plant, fungi, seeds during seasonal change. Retail Pharmacies accounted for dominant market share for distribution of intranasal corticosteroids in 2022 with 7% value share. This can be attributed to the fact that retail pharmacies have a strong presence with numerous conveniently located branches in various neighborhood and communities allowing for easy accessibility and availability of drugs.

value share. This can be attributed to the fact that retail pharmacies have a strong presence with numerous conveniently located branches in various neighborhood and communities allowing for easy accessibility and availability of drugs. Intranasal sprays dominated globally with market share of around 3% in 2022, owed to easy administration of drugs into the nose.

in 2022, owed to easy administration of drugs into the nose. In North America, the United States exhibited rising trend of intranasal corticosteroid usage due to over the counter self-medication purchase for treatment of rhinitis. U.S. market held a value share of around 3% in 2022 globally.

“Intranasal corticosteroids is a thriving market driven by rising allergic rhinitis cases, self-medication trends, making it profitable sector to venture by entrepreneurs ” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

Pharma industries are involved in research and development to make the corticosteroid delivery fast and with higher efficiency. The medications are also made cheaper with respect to pre-existing drug to reduce competition

In September 2022, Ryaltris has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and it provides a wide variety of therapy options for children to the elderly, with the added bonus of having an onset of action of 15 minutes for nasal symptoms.

