H & H Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. Sponsors the Fall Harvest Festival at Newlin Grist Mill

Essington, PA, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — H & H Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., a leading provider of HVAC services, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of The Fall Harvest Festival at Newlin Grist Mill. This annual community event, expected to draw upwards of 1,400 attendees, celebrates the rich heritage and traditions of the region while supporting restoration and preservation projects at Newlin Grist Mill.

The Fall Harvest Festival, scheduled to take place on September 21st, is a beloved tradition that offers visitors a unique glimpse into daily life in the early 18th century. Featuring historic skills and trades demonstrations, archaeological excavations and activities, vendors in the Colonial Market, beer and wine at the Tavern, a Community Corner, hayrides… plus hands-on activities for kids of all ages! The event provides an immersive experience for attendees of all ages.

In addition to the captivating demonstrations, the festival includes a recreated 18th-century market where chocolatiers, bakers, soap makers, and other artisans showcase their crafts while selling their products. Visitors can indulge in delicious treats and handmade goods while supporting local artisans and craftsmen.

“We are proud to support the Fall Harvest Festival at Newlin Grist Mill,” said Joseph Hoke, Vice President at H & H Heating and Air Conditioning. “This event celebrates the rich history and cultural heritage of our community, and we are honored to play a role in its success. By sponsoring this festival, we are not only contributing to the preservation of our region’s history but also enriching the lives of our fellow community members.”

The Fall Harvest Festival is free to the public, with the exception of a $5 per vehicle parking fee. All proceeds from the event support restoration and preservation projects at Newlin Grist Mill, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy and appreciate the region’s history and traditions.

For more information about the Fall Harvest Festival at Newlin Grist Mill, visit newlingristmill.org

About H & H Heating and Air Conditioning:

H & H Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. is a trusted provider of heating and air conditioning services in the Essington and neighboring area. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, H & H Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. offers a comprehensive range of HVAC solutions for residential and commercial clients. Services include emergency HVAC service, HVAC installation service, and air purification service.

Contact Details

Contact Name: Joseph Hoke

Address: 3 Industrial Hwy, Essington, PA, USA, 19029

Phone Number: +1 610-532-8744

