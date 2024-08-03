CHETU SUPPORTS INAUGURAL PAX DEVCON AS A DIAMOND SPONSOR

Sunrise, FL, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, proudly announces its participation as a Diamond Sponsor for the inaugural PAX DEVCON 2024, taking place Aug. 20-21 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“We are honored to support PAX Technology’s DEVCON event,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Partnership Manager for Chetu. “Our partnership with PAX Technology is built on a mutual commitment to driving innovation and excellence in payment solution technology.”

Ewing-Shaw said PAX Technology’s innovative Point of Sale (POS) software and hardware technology empowers companies to deliver secure and seamless payment experiences, making them an industry standard for banks, payment institutions, and merchants worldwide.

“PAX Technology’s comprehensive range of payment terminals enables fast, reliable, and secure transactions that drive business growth and customer satisfaction,” he added.

As a certified PAX developer, Chetu provides semi-integrated and fully integrated POS application solutions for financial institutions. With over 20 years of experience in software development, Chetu’s expertise complements PAX Technology’s mission to deliver high-quality products with the highest security standards.

Geared towards fostering innovation and collaboration, PAX DEVCON offers a unique experience for individuals at every stage of their PAX journey. From seasoned developers to those just getting started, attendees can expect an engaging experience: Interactive sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and hands-on exploration of PAX technologies and applications.

“PAX Technology is honored to have Chetu on board as the Diamond Sponsor at our inaugural DEVCON event,” said PAX Technology SVP, Middle Markets and ISVs, Ken Schember. “We are excited for DEVCON attendees to learn more about Chetu’s unique and valuable solutions that complement PAX hardware solutions.”

At DEVCON, Pravin Vazirani, Assistant Vice President, and Jaideep Sharma, IT Project Manager, both of whom work on PAX Technology projects for Chetu’s clients, will give a keynote presentation at the luncheon on Aug. 20th.

For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

If you have not done so already, please register for complimentary attendance for PAX DEVCON at www.paxdevcon.us.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About PAX Technology:

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more, visit www.pax.us.

