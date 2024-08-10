Reserve on Third Offers Premium Student Housing in Bloomington, Indiana

Posted on 2024-08-10

Bloomington, IN, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Reserve on Third is a premier student housing community located in the vibrant city of Bloomington, Indiana. Ideally situated just minutes from the Indiana University campus, this off-campus living option provides students with a convenient and comfort lifestyle. The community’s location offers easy access to local dining, shopping, and entertainment, making it an ideal choice for students seeking both academic focus and social engagement.

The apartments at Reserve on Third are designed with students’ needs in mind. Residents can choose from fully furnished units, each equipped with modern appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and spacious floor plans. The contemporary interiors, combined with high-speed internet and cable TV, ensure a seamless transition into off-campus living.

Beyond the apartments, Reserve on Third boasts an array of community amenities that foster a sense of belonging and enhance the student experience. A state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and outdoor grilling areas are just a few of the features available to residents. The clubhouse, complete with a study lounge and game room, serves as a hub for social activities and group study sessions.

For more information about Reserve on Third’s student housing in Bloomington, Indiana, please contact their leasing office at (765) 703-5298 to schedule a tour and explore the available leasing options.

About Reserve on Third: Reserve on Third offers premier off-campus student housing in Bloomington, Indiana. With a focus on providing a quality living experience, the community features modern amenities, spacious apartments, and a convenient location near Indiana University. Reserve on Third is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where students can thrive both academically and socially.

Company name: Reserve on Third
Address: 500 S Park Ridge Road
City: Bloomington
State: Indiana
Phone: (765) 703-5298

