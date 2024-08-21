Electronic Tongue Market Projected to Reach USD 674.43 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

The global electronic tongue market is on track for steady growth, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. According to recent projections, the market is expected to increase from USD 434.28 million in 2022 to approximately USD 674.43 million by 2032.

The growth of the electronic tongue market is driven by advancements in sensor technology and increasing applications in food and beverage quality control, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring. Electronic tongues are gaining prominence for their ability to replicate human taste perception and provide precise analysis of complex liquids.

As industries continue to prioritize accuracy and efficiency in product testing and quality assurance, the demand for electronic tongue technology is set to rise, reflecting its growing importance in various sectors.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the electronic tongue plays a pivotal role in examining the bitterness level of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and measuring the bitterness of masking substances. This innovation proves particularly valuable for pediatric and geriatric patient populations, enhancing patient adherence and improving the taste of medications.

The development of pediatric and geriatric formulations has been improved thanks to the introduction of taste-detecting technologies by pharmaceutical corporations. The market for medical diagnostics now includes electronic tongues, which offer non-invasive disease diagnosis. By examining both liquid and vapor patient samples, the electronic tongue has been utilized to detect and identify a wide range of illnesses, including mental health issues and metabolic disorders. For medical diagnostics, inexpensive and effective electronic tongue devices like a biomimetic cross-reactive sensor array are available.

Global Electronic Tongue Industry: Drivers and Restraints-

The Global Electronic Tongue Industry is expected to account for a significant growth rate as technological advancement in the medical industry. Increasing demand for advanced and non-invasive diagnosis devices is expected to favor the growth of the electronic tongue market. Growing research and development for new drug manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the electronic tongue market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and devices in pharmaceutical manufacturing units is expected to ample the growth of the electronic tongue industry. Increasing government funding for drug development and medical diagnosis producers’ advancement is expected to boost the growth of the electronic tongue industry. The growing development of new devices and sensors for taste assessment of dissolved organic and inorganic compounds favors the growth of the electronic tongue industry.

Global Electronic Tongue Industry: Overview

The electronic tongue market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for the electronic tongue in the pharmaceutical industry. Electronic tongue performs taste masking assessment and provides objective results. The electronic tongue performs taste assessment in a way similar to the human tongue. Electronic tongue analyzes sensory features such as the taste of drugs which is a key element in pharmaceutical product sales. The electronic tongue also detects gustatory components metallic, astringent, and pungent with basic tastes such as sweet, bitter, salty, sour, and umami. Electronic tongue enables pharmaceutical scientists to perform experiments without human safety considerations. Electronic tongue simplified the sensory test procedure for drug bitterness measurement.

Electronic Tongue Industry: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the electronic tongue market has been divided into seven regions including Western Europe, North- America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ). North America is expected to contribute the highest revenue share in the electronic tongue market as an increasing number of drug development and API formulation testing. Western Europe expected to contribute the second largest revenue followed by North America in the electronic tongue market. Western Europe’s electronic tongue market is expected to grow with a major growth rate due to increasing demand for advanced medical diagnostic devices. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan’s electronic tongue market is expected to grow with the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing investments in pharmaceutical developments.

Global Electronic Tongue Industry: Key Market Participants

Examples of companies participants in the Global Electronic Tongue Industry recognized across the value chain are:

Higuchi Inc.

Norlab

Alpha MOS

TheSmartTongue

AFB International

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

Manufacturers are focusing on the development of customized electronic tongue devices for the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications, and industries.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Electronic Tongue Industry Survey

Based on Application:

Medical Diagnosis

Drug Development

Scientific Research

Based on End Use:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Based on Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

