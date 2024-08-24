US Simulation Now Open at Dezerland Park Orlando

Orlando, FL, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — If you’ve dreamed of gearing up and taking to the skies behind the cockpit of a professional plane, your dreams can now come true here in Orlando. US Simulation is now open at Dezerland Park, and guests can take flight without ever leaving the ground.

US Simulation provides an unparalleled flight simulation experience that combines

cutting-edge technology with comprehensive training programs for both professional pilots and aviation enthusiasts. The attraction’s 14 state-of-the-art flight simulators feature the latest

advancements in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), ensuring that every session feels incredibly realistic.

“From takeoff to landing, users will experience the full spectrum of flight operations in a safe and controlled environment,” said Marcelo Mancini, CEO of US Simulation. “Our team has been working to revolutionize the flight simulation industry with advanced technology and immersive experiences, and we’re excited to reach more people than ever at Dezerland Park.”

US Simulation offers a variety of services including:

Aviation Enthusiasts: For those with a passion for aviation, US Simulation offers recreational flight experiences. Participants can choose from a wide range of aircraft and flight scenarios, guided by our team of expert instructors.

Corporate Team Building: US Simulation also provides unique team-building exercises for corporate groups. These simulations are designed to foster teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills in an exciting and interactive setting.

US Simulations flight simulators feature high-definition visuals, realistic flight dynamics, and

customizable training modules. Users can select specific aircraft, weather conditions, and flight

paths to create a personalized experience that meets their individual needs.

In addition to its signature flight simulators, US Simulation also offers a 10 race car simulators for guests as well.

Pricing ranges from $50 to $165 for an hour-long simulation experience.

US Simulation joins Dezerland Park’s line up of 20+ attractions, including the Orlando Auto Museum, Toxic Blast, Verse Orlando, Florida’s longest indoor karting track, on-site boutique bowling alley, a trampoline park, Pinball Palace and more.

For more information about US Simulation, visit www.ussimulation.com.

For more information about Dezerland Park, visit https://dezerlandpark.com/.

About US Simulation

US Simulation was founded by aviation professionals and technology enthusiasts dedicated to making high-quality flight training accessible to everyone. Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional flight training and the latest advancements in simulation technology. For more information about US Simulation, visit www.ussimulation.com.

About Dezerland Park

Dezerland Park is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland Park also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, Toxic Blast, Pinball Palace, a boutique bowling alley, a laser tag maze, a virtual reality arena, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, axe throwing, Cinemark theater and more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop and a huge gift shop. Dezerland Park also offers exciting weekly specials and promotions, plus free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @Dezerland_Park and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com.