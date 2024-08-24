Future Electronics Participates in Workforce Transformation Seminar in Singapore

Singapore, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in the distribution of electronic components, proudly participated in the Workforce Transformation Seminar, an event sponsored by the Singaporean government and held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Singapore on August 5, 2024. The seminar focused on workforce transformation strategies within the Wholesale Trade (WST) sector, and was attended by Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

Mr. Tan, (who before entering politics worked for the Singaporean Ministry of Defence, Oxfam, United Nations, Goldman Sachs, Facebook and LinkedIn) is known for his work in strengthening Singapore’s trade relations, fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem, and advancing the digital and financial technology sectors​ of Singapore.

Mulan Wong, HR Director at Future Electronics, was also in attendance. During the seminar, she served as a guest panel speaker during a fireside chat titled “Future-proof your Workforce,” which centered on strategies for job redesign, employee upskilling & reskilling, and attracting top talent to attain sustainability and competitive advantage in a fast-paced global market.

The seminar also marked the launch of the Jobs-Skills Integrator for Wholesale Trade (JSIT-WST) initiative, which aims to enhance talent attraction, job redesign, and employee development within the sector. Key industry partners participated alongside Future Electronics, including AKG Singapore, LinkedIn, and SIM Academy, positioning the wholesale trade industry to meet the evolving demands of the future.

The event saw the launch of the WSG Workforce Transformation Awards, given to companies who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to workforce transformation in the WST sector. Willis Towers Watson, a British-American consultancy firm, was also present to discuss key trends impacting the WST sector today.

Future Electronics was honored to participate in conversations that shape the global workforce landscape. With over 56 years of industry leadership, the company has consistently demonstrated its dedication to workforce transformation, making it an ideal contributor to this seminar.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

