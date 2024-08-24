Shreekant Patil Achieves World’s 29th Position on Crunchbase’s Influential Leader List

San Francisco, CA, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, from Nashik, Maharashtra state, the CEO and founder of PARENTNashik and MSME Help, has garnered attention for his remarkable contributions to India’s startup ecosystem. A prominent mentor associated with various initiatives, including MAARG Startup India, BIRAC, AYE, and MeitY Startup Hub, Patil has been recognized for his multifaceted role in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. His latest achievement places him 29th globally our of millions and 2nd in India, among 100,000 entries, in the prestigious Crunchbase Influential Leader List, with the distinction of being ranked 1st in Maharashtra.

Crunchbase, a well-respected platform for global business intelligence, utilizes a comprehensive evaluation system to rank influential figures based on various criteria, including media visibility, leadership skills, and community involvement. Patil’s impressive placement highlights his significant impact on the industry, underscoring his exceptional leadership and business acumen.

This recognition not only showcases Patil’s individual achievements but also symbolizes a pivotal moment for India on the global business stage, reflecting the country’s expanding influence in the international market. It emphasizes the potential for groundbreaking talent to flourish within India, shining a light on the innovative capabilities emerging from the nation.

Since establishing PARENTNashik – Paramount Enterprises in 2004, Shreekant Patil has navigated the challenges of funding, labour, and operational space as a first-generation entrepreneur. Through resilience and strategic insight, he has transformed his company into a key supplier of robotic welding spares for prominent car manufacturers in India, such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj, Piaggio, and Fiat.

CB Ranking – https://www.crunchbase.com/discover/people/2a3a49c22ae8ff5a8a9ce3635d717789

In 2008, he further expanded his business to export to the Middle East and the USA, eventually penetrating European markets. Today, Patil is recognized as India’s leading exporter of robotic welding spares, serving esteemed clients like Ford, General Motors, Honda, and Bentley in Europe.

Shreekant Patil’s career is a testament to innovation and dedication. As the founder of Paramount Enterprises, he has developed a diversified portfolio that reflects his commitment to excellence, turning his ventures into platforms for innovation and advancement across various sectors.

While Patil has received numerous national and international awards, his journey is far from over. For the past six years, he has dedicated himself to sharing his expertise with the community, collaborating with Government of India initiatives, NGOs, and various associations. As a leading mentor in programs like BHASKAR MAARG Startup India, WEP, STPI, he is committed to encouraging new startups, empowering women, and supporting MSMEs in their growth.

With experience spanning multiple industries, Patil continues to receive accolades that bolster India’s standing in the global business arena. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders striving for excellence and meaningful impact.

Aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047,” Shreekant Patil is committed to ensuring that government initiatives reach grassroots levels, empowering individuals and communities across India. His extensive portfolio reflects his dedication to fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. For more information, please visit his personal website: Shreekant Patil Mentor](https://shreekantpatilmentor.wordpress.com).

As of now Shreekant Patil’s journey, accomplishments, and future ambitions, highlighting his significant contributions to entrepreneurship and his support for government initiatives in India.