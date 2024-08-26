Downstream Processing Market 2030 – The Impact of Technological Advancements

Downstream Processing Market Growth & Trends

The global downstream processing market size is expected to reach USD 94.79 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.84% from 2023 to 2030. The capacity requirements during the development of biologic drugs have changed over the past few years, wherein the demand for manufacturing high-volume products has shifted to developing small-volume, high-potency products. This creates new avenues for single-use technologies. A rise in the utilization of downstream processing techniques for the development of COVID-19 vaccines is a significant factor driving the market. The adoption of small-scale, single-use systems for process development and downstream processing is already high.

Thus, evolutionary changes are expected in the area of single-use technologies for manufacturing small-volume, highly-potent drugs. The development of novel film chemistries, closed systems, automation in clinical-scale single-use systems, and smart sensors are some noteworthy advancements in the field. A rise in applications of downstream processing for the production of biopharmaceuticals is expected to bring growth opportunities to the market. This has also led to an increase in strategic deals and development in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Evozyne, LLC collaborated with a leading rare disorders drug manufacturer for the production and marketing of novel biopharmaceuticals for immune modulation.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Downstream Processing Market

Key players are investing in the bioprocessing of vaccines and therapies for COVID-19 to increase their market share. For instance, in May 2022, Lonza and ALSA Ventures are partnering to provide biotech firms with development and manufacturing services. In May 2022, Lonza added Titanium Dioxide-free white hard gelatin capsules to its Capsugel Capsule Line. The new capsule includes an alternative opacifying technology that provides a good masking solution as well as enhanced light protection for the fill formulation. In December 2021, Repligen bought Newton, New Jersey-based BioFlex Solutions. The purchase adds to and enhances Repligen’s single-use fluid management product line, as well as simplifies its supply chain. The integration of BioFlex Solutions strengthens its system offering by further integrating components and assemblies.

Downstream Processing Market Report Highlights

The chromatography systems segment dominated the market for downstream processing and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.29% in 2022

The advent of single-use chromatography systems that bring an 80.0% reduction of the use of water and chemicals for buffer has further increased the adoption of chromatography for downstream processing of bio-therapeutics

Filters are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Efforts undertaken by the key players to develop intelligent membranes for purification & separation is fuelling the market growth

Purification by chromatography accounted for the largest revenue share as it can be employed across all steps of a downstream process. The technique is also crucial in bioprocessing to obtain pure biologics

The antibiotic production segment dominated the market for downstream processing and generated the largest revenue share of 32.48% in 2022 owing to the wide applications of antibiotics for the treatment of several disorders.

A rise in occurrences of antibiotic resistance also propels the industrial-scale development of novel antibiotic candidates

North America dominated the market for downstream processing with the largest revenue share of 34.57% in 2022 owing to government support for promoting bioprocess technologies, rising medical expenditure, and developed healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific expected to register the highest growth rate of 15.67% during 2023-2030 due to a rise in contract development services in emerging economies

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Exosomes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Service (Kits & Reagents, Instruments), By Workflow (Isolation Methods, Downstream Analysis), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Protein Expression Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Expression Systems (Prokaryotic, Mammalian Cell), By Product (Reagents, Competent cells, Instruments), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database