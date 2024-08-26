Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market to Reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 6.6% CAGR

The global peripheral vascular devices market is projected to experience robust growth, reaching a valuation of USD 4.7 billion by the end of 2022. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, culminating in a total market value of USD 8.9 billion by 2032.

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, peripheral vascular stents led the market in 2021, accounting for approximately 78.5% of the global market share. The increasing demand for these devices is driven by rising incidences of peripheral vascular diseases and advancements in vascular treatments.

Crucial information and forecast statistics covered in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market report will arm both existing and emerging market players with necessary insights to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market. Competitive information detailed in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Others

Important Questions Answered in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report

Which end user remains the top revenue contributor in different regional markets?

At what rate has the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative strategies are adopted by Peripheral Vascular Devices market players to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market?

Key Offerings of the Report

Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions

Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Peripheral Vascular Devices market

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Peripheral Vascular Devices market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product:

Peripheral Vascular Stents Self-Expanding Stents Balloon Expanding Stents Covered Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Drug Eluting Balloons

Peripheral Vascular Bioresorbable Scaffolds

By Indication:

Target Artery Instability (TAI)

Access Artery Injury (AAI)

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Arteriovenous Fistulas

Peripheral Aneurysms

Others

By Artery:

Carotid Artery

Fem-Pop Artery

lliac Artery

Infrapop Artery

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatients

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

