Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market to Reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 6.6% CAGR

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

The global peripheral vascular devices market is projected to experience robust growth, reaching a valuation of USD 4.7 billion by the end of 2022. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, culminating in a total market value of USD 8.9 billion by 2032.

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, peripheral vascular stents led the market in 2021, accounting for approximately 78.5% of the global market share. The increasing demand for these devices is driven by rising incidences of peripheral vascular diseases and advancements in vascular treatments.

Crucial information and forecast statistics covered in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market report will arm both existing and emerging market players with necessary insights to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market. Competitive information detailed in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cook Medical Inc.
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Others

Important Questions Answered in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report

  • Which end user remains the top revenue contributor in different regional markets?
  • At what rate has the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market been expanding during the forecast period?
  • How will the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market look like by the end of the forecast period?
  • What innovative strategies are adopted by Peripheral Vascular Devices market players to stay ahead of the pack?
  • What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market?

Key Offerings of the Report

  • Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets
  • Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.
  • Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis
  • Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions
  • Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Peripheral Vascular Devices market

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Peripheral Vascular Devices market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product:

  • Peripheral Vascular Stents
    • Self-Expanding Stents
    • Balloon Expanding Stents
    • Covered Stents
  • Drug Eluting Stents
  • Drug Eluting Balloons
  • Peripheral Vascular Bioresorbable Scaffolds

By Indication:

  • Target Artery Instability (TAI)
  • Access Artery Injury (AAI)
  • Peripheral Arterial Disease
  • Arteriovenous Fistulas
  • Peripheral Aneurysms
  • Others

By Artery:

  • Carotid Artery
  • Fem-Pop Artery
  • lliac Artery
  • Infrapop Artery

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatients
  • Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

