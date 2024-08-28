Alpha Olefin Market Insights: Understanding Supply Chain Challenges and Solutions

Alpha Olefin Market Growth & Trends

The global alpha olefin market size is expected to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for polyethylene and synthetic lubricants is driving demand for these products.

Increasing polyethylene demand from various end-use industries is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market. Surge in demand can be attributed to its easy processability, versatility, recyclability, and low cost of production. Growing population and increasing consumer spending, coupled with increasing industrial output in emerging markets of China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, have fueled polyethylene consumption.

Growing demand for polyalphaolefin in synthetic lubricants, because of its ability to protect engines from wear and tear damages, is also expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Synthetic lubricants exhibit high demand owing to increasing usage in industrial, automotive, marine, and aerospace industries. These lubricants are gaining wide acceptance due to its benefits such as reduction in oil consumption and increased thermal stability.

Increasing oilfield activities and petrochemical production in Middle East have propelled ethylene production, thereby assisting the growth of the alpha olefin market in the region. Major manufacturers are also aiming to shift their production base in MEA, owing to the abundant availability of raw material.

Alpha Olefin Market Report Highlights

By product, the 1-Hexene segment is anticipated to exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. It is used in large quantities in the production of polyethylene, which is used in various end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, and automotive

By application, polyethylene production dominated the market in terms of revenue, with a share of over 55% in 2023 owing to growing need for lightweight, durable plastics. Infrastructural development in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil has boosted demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and cables

Industry participants are focusing on developing new and sustainable products, along with various R&D activities to fulfill the demand stemming from local markets

Key Alpha Olefin Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the alpha olefin market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Petrochemicals (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

INEOS Oligomers

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Sasol

Shell plc

Jam Petrochemical

Dow

