SmartBear Elevates Product Innovation Strategy with New SVP of Product Management and Design

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has elevated its product innovation strategy with the appointment of Ron Trackey as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Design. Ron brings more than 30 years of global experience to this key role that will guide the strategic direction of SmartBear products and the user experience that brings them to life. Most recently, he was Vice President, Product Management at Digital.ai, dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises automate software delivery workflows across complex technology environments.

“As we navigate through the complexities of today’s technological landscape worldwide with AI-driven tools to accelerate development and create customer experiences that matter, Ron will be pivotal in driving advancements in SmartBear’s product strategy and design,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “With his extensive experience across the tech industry working at world-class organizations, Ron is a highly respected leader known for driving innovation and excellence, and we are extremely happy to add him to the SmartBear team at this transformative time.”

Ron’s proven track record in empowering testers, developers, and DevOps teams for some of the world’s top tech brands ideally aligns with SmartBear’s mission. He served as Vice President of Product at both Digital.ai, leading the Intelligent DevOps products for the company’s global enterprise customer, and at Carbonite (later acquired by OpenText), managing teams creating innovative solutions to meet market demands. Before that, he was Senior Director of Product Management, Fraud, and Authentication at RSA Security, overseeing consumer fraud/authentication services, where he played a critical role in advancing security technologies. For nearly 15 years at Microsoft, Ron led teams in both product and development leadership roles, delivering the first mobile voice search and mapping applications for Bing.

“SmartBear is setting a new standard where technology meets the future of development practices—a standard that emphasizes visibility, quality, speed, and above all, the experiences of your development teams and your customers,” said Ron Trackey. “I’m thrilled to join the SmartBear team and bring my experience in building and leading product organizations to the company that is positioned to help development and testing teams solve their complex problems and create software that truly drives exceptional customer experiences.”

To simplify developer experiences globally, SmartBear is connecting teams’ favorite tools and functionality in intuitive solution hubs – API Hub, Test Hub, and Insight Hub – featuring HaloAI, trusted AI-driven technology deploying across its entire product portfolio. This integration is equipping teams with the insights and controls necessary to seamlessly develop, test, and deploy software more confidently and faster, while enhancing user experiences.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software development, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s AI-powered intuitive solution hubs, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

