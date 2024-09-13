Indian Hemostat Market Projected to Grow at 5.8% CAGR, Expected to Reach New Heights by 2025

The Indian hemostat market, valued at USD 54.1 million in 2015, is anticipated to experience significant growth over the next decade. The market is projected to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2016 to 2025. This growth is driven by advancements in hemostat products and increasing adoption among medical practitioners and surgeons, fueled by a rise in surgeries and trauma cases across the country.

The surge in market growth is attributed to ongoing innovations in hemostat technology and the growing recognition of the critical role these products play in managing bleeding during medical procedures. As the number of surgeries and trauma cases continues to increase, the demand for effective hemostat solutions is expected to rise correspondingly.

However, India hemostat market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period owing to factors such as benefits offered by these products and creating product image of hemostat among key opinion leaders such as healthcare professionals. Moreover, increasing number of accidents and trauma injuries is expected to drive growth of the India hemostat market during the forecast period. This report assesses trends driving growth of each segment in the market, and offers potential takeaways and strategic recommendations for manufacturers seeking to enter the market.

This report covers the India hemostat market and various segments in terms of revenue contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing growth of the India hemostat market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

The hemostat market is segmented based on product type, product material base, applications and distribution. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into mechanical product type and flowable product type. The mechanical type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Flowable type segment is expected to witness a decline in market share in terms of revenue from 11.7% in 2015 to 10.1% in 2025. Overpriced products is expected to affect demand for hemostat products over the forecast period.

Basically there are two product material base; gelatin base and oxidised cellulose base, gelatin base comprises of 77.0% market share of hemostat market in India owing to maximum usage of gelatin in all hemostat products as it has property of absorbing blood flow at a faster speed and healing the wound.

Furthermore hemostat products are segmented into application, surgeries and trauma cases. Surgery segment is expected to witness a decline in market share in terms of revenue from 63.7% in 2015 to 61.8% in 2025. The trauma cases segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

The market has also been segmented by distribution channel into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics and online channels. The hospitals segment followed by ambulatory surgical centres is expected to account for the highest demand for hemostat products over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.0% and 5.7%.

Due to reimbursement for surgeries by insurance payers and increased in adoption of hemostat products by medical practitioners and surgeons. To reach out to the consumers and healthcare professionals manufacturers are supplying products through E-Commerce which is expected to push demand for hemostat products in the online channel over the forecast period.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments: product type, product base, application and distribution channel segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), Baxter, Aegis Lifesciences, Eucare Pharmaceuticals and Mil Laboratories. Major players are focusing on enhancing their regional presence through strategic mergers & acquisitions and by expanding operations.

Segmentation on basis of Product Type

Mechanical type

Flowable type

Segmentation on basis of Product Material Base

Gelatin

Oxidized cellulose

Segmentation on basis of Application

Surgery

Trauma cases

Segmentation on basis of Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Online Channels

Segmentation on basis of Geography

India

