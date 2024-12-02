Microwave Devices Market Growth Insights: Profitability and Investment Trends

The global microwave devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand from military and defense industry is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Radar systems use these devices for navigation and air surveillance.

Technological proliferations, in the medical industry, are anticipated to enable the use of advanced technologies such as microwave ablation. This technology uses a microwave, which is focused on the infected tissue and heated, to avoid excess nerve damage. Furthermore, these devices are also used to remove unwanted tissue mass such as a tumor. They are widely used in medical applications, owing to their short wavelengths, which reduce excessive surface penetration, and ability to allow precise ablations. The devices are mainly used in treating diseases such as skin cancers, uterine fibroids, and corneal ablation.

The growing usage of mobile phones, mainly in the emerging economies, is enabling the use of microwave devices, owing to their high frequencies that allow data transmission over long distances. Advancements in healthcare facilities are expected to further improve the market growth in these regions, due to increased production of low-cost and affordable medical devices. The North American region has developed medical infrastructure and the latest technologies for facilitating extensive use of these devices.

Microwave Devices Market Report Highlights

The C-band segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.1% in 2022. C-band is used across multiple sectors, such as satellite, communications, and television.

The medical segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. Microwave devices have numerous applications, being used in cancer detection and ablation of tissue & cornea due to their optimum surface penetration.

The military & defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.9% in 2022. The strong segment share is attributed to the increasing use of microwave technology in a variety of applications in this area, including radar, communications, and electronic warfare.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 40.1% in 2022. Large-scale investments in the defense industry are expected to drive the growth of the regional market, owing to the implementation of broadband data links, countermeasures, and surface radars.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising demand for such devices in the regional communication, aerospace, and defense industries.

Microwave Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global microwave devices market on the basis of on band frequency, application, and region:

Microwave Devices Band Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Microwave Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Communication Wireless Broadcast Others

Medical

Military & Defense

Others

Microwave Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



