Dairy Alternatives Market 2030: Regional Insights from North America to Asia-Pacific

The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to reach USD 66.91 billion by 2030, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing occurrence in cases of milk allergies and lactose intolerances are expected to drive the demand further in the forecast period. Numerous food and beverage products are thus making use of the product to appeal to the growing consumer base that is opting for plant-based and others.

The increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian diets is one of the major drivers to the market. With the growing awareness about the benefits of plant-based diets, more consumers are opting for vegetarian and vegan food products. Consumers are also opting for alternate products as a means to cut back on calories consumed as dairy products generally contain a high number of calories. Consumers looking to lose weight have been increasingly substituting cow or buffalo milk with soy or almond milk. This, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the market as the fitness-savvy consumer base is increasing across the globe.

Initiatives undertaken by manufacturers such as offering novel flavors, enriching with vitamin & mineral supplements, better quality, and attractive packaging are expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period. In 2022, numerous start-ups in the market received notable investments such as Remilk, Imagindairy, and Perfect Day which received USD 120 million, USD 13 million, and USD 350 million respectively in seed funding.

Based on source, in 2023, the soy segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0%. Soy milk is rich in nutrients and has a high protein content compared to other alternatives, which is expected to drive the segment over the forecast period. Soy milk has been traditionally used in the Asia Pacific region for centuries and is a part of numerous recipes, which is expected to keep the product demand consistently stable over the forecast period. It is used for the purpose of lowering obesity and blood cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of several postmenopausal issues, along with improving cardiovascular health, which, in turn, has made it a preferred supplement.

Based on product, the milk segment dominated the market in 2023 accounting for a share of 68.0%. In Europe, increasing demand for low-calorie content food, coupled with the rising popularity of plant-based nutritional products, is likely to augment the demand for the product over the forecast period. The milk product segment includes various new and innovative beverage options with dairy alternatives as a base ingredient. The manufacturers of beverages are introducing new products for higher market capitalization.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 with a market share of 45.0% 2023. Increasing cases of lactose intolerance and the rising health issues associated with harmful additives used in dairy products are anticipated to boost the demand for non-dairy products such as soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other alternatives in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dairy alternatives market based on source, distribution channel, product, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Rice

Oats

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Ice cream

Creamer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



