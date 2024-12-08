Mazda Dealership Elevates the Automotive Experience in Joliet

Plainfield, Illinois, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Mazda of Joliet is thrilled to continue expanding its services and inventory, reinforcing its dedication to delivering exceptional solutions for the Joliet community and surrounding areas.

With a wide selection of new and preowned Mazda vehicles, there is no shortage of options for any driver looking for a new ride.

Along with an expanded vehicle selection, Hawk Mazda aims to set new benchmarks for its personalized sales approach, reliable service center, and convenient customer experience.

Personalized Sales Approach

Rick Vargas, the general sales manager at Hawk Mazda, and the rest of the sales team work hard to help customers find vehicles that cover their biggest concerns, such as budget, number of passengers, or cargo space.

With personalized consultations, each customer is sure to get tailored recommendations and detailed information for making more informed decisions.

Reliable Service Center in Joliet

The service team, including service manager Manny Castillo, have experience working on all types of vehicles, including all makes and models of Mazda cars and SUVs.

The combination of quality tools, a fully equipped service center, and Mazda-certified technicians guarantees that customers have access to the services needed to maintain their vehicles.

Convenient Customer Experience

Hawk Mazda of Joliet is also focused on making buying a new, preowned, or used vehicle less inconvenient.

This starts with displaying the dealership’s inventory online. Customers can browse options before setting foot at the dealership.

Other highlights include flexible options for financing and extended service hours.

More About Hawk Mazda of Joliet

Hawk Mazda is a dealership has a long record of excellence and integrity in the Joliet community, offering new and used Mazda vehicles to fit just about any budget. Customers can visit themselves to explore the dealership’s inventory and facilities.

Company: Hawk Mazda

Address: 2421 South Route 59

City: Plainfield

State: IL

Zip code: 60586

Telephone number: 1-779-260-6502