U.S. Petrol Ranking 2024

Santa Clara, CA, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The new Petroleum industry rating for 2024 has just been released by RealRate.

These are the top three Petroleum companies in the U.S., measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

1. DORCHESTER MINERALS L.P. – 326%

2. BLACKSTONE MINERALS L.P. – 269%

3. MEXCO ENERGY CORP. – 248%

The complete rating of 68 Petroleum companies is published at https://realrate.ai/rankings/

17 companies achieved the sought-after ‘Top-Rated’ seal.

Founded in 1982 and based in Dallas, Texas, Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is an owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas minerals, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. Its current assets are $191 million.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in 1876, Black Stone Minerals, L.P., is an oil, natural gas, and mineral company. The Company owns mineral and royalty assets, while continuing to pursue mineral and royalty interests. It has total current assets of $1.2 billion.

Mexco Energy is an independent, publicly owned oil and gas company engaged in acquiring and developing oil and gas properties and the exploration for and production of oil and gas. It was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas. It has current assets of $18 million.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The U.S. petroleum industry generates significant revenue, contributing around $1.7 trillion annually to the economy. This includes oil exploration, production, refining, and distribution. In 2022, the industry saw record profits, with major companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron reporting combined earnings exceeding $100 billion, driven by rising global energy demand. In 2023, the U.S. petroleum industry continued to generate substantial revenues despite a decline from 2022’s highs. The total revenue for U.S. oil and gas companies amounted to around $244 billion, significantly lower than the previous year, which had been boosted by the global energy crisis linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Superior financial strength is extremely important in the petroleum industry, ensuring a high throughput of oil coupled with the highest quality in all aspects of getting the product from source to its customers.”

About RealRate:

RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting-edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings, avoiding any conflicts of interest. Combining AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food, and pharma. Only the best-rated companies are awarded the RealRate Top-Rated seal.

RealRate Inc.

2040 Martin Ave.

Santa Clara

California 95050

USA www.realrate.ai

holger.bartel@realrate.ai

calendly.com/holger-bartel

+49 160 90 844