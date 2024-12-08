Capt. Swaminathan Joins Darkocean as Director of Strategic Growth





D oha, Qatar, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Darkocean, a leading player in the marine and offshore industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Capt. Swaminathan Subramanian as its Director of Strategic Growth. With a stellar career spanning over three decades, Capt. Swaminathan brings unparalleled experience in venture capital, vessel chartering, ROV operations, and marine asset integrity. His strategic insights and industry relationships will be instrumental as Darkocean continues its ambitious growth trajectory.

Prior to joining Darkocean, Capt. Swaminathan held prominent leadership roles at Fugro, Tebma Shipyards, and Adani Group. His contributions in subsea and geo surveys, combined with his leadership in innovative business strategies, have earned him a strong reputation across the marine and offshore sectors. His proficiency in spearheading growth, especially in the India and Middle East markets, will provide Darkocean with a strategic advantage as it continues to expand its presence globally.

Anupam Thakur, CEO of Darkocean, expressed his excitement about the new appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Capt. Swaminathan to our team. His extensive experience and leadership in marine asset integrity and offshore operations will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the marine survey industry. His strategic mindset and deep understanding of the offshore market perfectly align with Darkocean’s vision of becoming a global leader.”

Capt. Swaminathan’s career is marked by his success in strategic planning, contract negotiations, and staff development. His hands-on approach in nurturing high-performance teams and leveraging data analytics to guide decision-making has contributed significantly to the profitability and market share growth of previous organizations. His appointment signifies Darkocean’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and enhancing its service offerings to clients worldwide.

Capt. Swaminathan’s key focus will be on expanding Darkocean’s global footprint, enhancing client relationships, and guiding the company through its next phase of growth. His expertise in marine asset integrity, venture capital, and vessel operations will be instrumental as Darkocean continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions in subsea and geo surveys, remote operations, and marine robotics.

