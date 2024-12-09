Xerox Launches Workflow Central with RPost’s RDocs Technology for Unprecedented Document Security

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Xerox has unveiled the latest release of its Workflow Central Platform, featuring groundbreaking document security through the integration of RPost’s RDocs™ technology. This innovation, branded as ‘Protect,’ allows users to take full control of their documents, even after they’ve been sent. With RDocs, users can remotely expire sensitive files, ensuring they are no longer accessible, even if mis-sent or if unauthorized access occurs. The new Protect workflow also provides detailed insights into document interactions, adding a layer of visibility and control previously unseen in document management.

Peter Munday, Global Marketing Manager of Xerox Workflow Central, emphasized that the partnership with RPost is transforming how clients manage and protect their sensitive data. “Protect is not just a new workflow; it’s a transformative solution that empowers clients to regain control of their documents,” said Munday. Xerox Workflow Central’s global reach and seamless integration with existing Xerox multifunction printers further enhance its value, providing secure, intelligent document management to businesses worldwide.

