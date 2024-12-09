99 Healthcare Management Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — 99 Healthcare Management is excited to announce an official partnership with Remington College – a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX as a preferred employer partner.1

99 Healthcare Management’s comprehensive suite of practice management services helps provide oversight and support for all administrative functions, while helping healthcare providers to focus on their core skills – delivering high-quality care to their patients.

Remington College offers Medical Assisting programs at 11 campuses in five states, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and provide professional service to patients in need of the services provided by 99 Healthcare Management.

“With our comprehensive practice management services, we help streamline operations so that healthcare professionals can continue to excel. Remington College graduates will play a key role in supporting these efforts, helping healthcare providers with the administrative support they need to thrive.” – Amy Goliszek, COO

The Medical Assisting diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in patient preparation, filing medical records, anatomy & physiology, and more, alongside doctors and nurses. Tuition for the Medical Assisting program includes the cost of students’ first attempt at the Certified Clinical Medical Assisting (CCMA) exam as well as the cost for the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting.

“This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for our graduates from the Medical Assisting programs, who are trained and ready to provide administrative support that 99 Healthcare Management offers.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About 99 Healthcare Management

Located in Dallas, TX, 99 Healthcare Management helps healthcare providers to focus on their core skills – delivering high-quality care to their patients. The daily hassles of running a business, managing personnel, tracking inventory, and navigating regulatory issues will no longer be the sole responsibility of the provider.

Historically, these services are at least cost-neutral, although most practices will reap cost savings from economy-of-scale benefits. Most providers realize higher incomes through efficient process management, proper planning, and better revenue management without experiencing major changes.

With 99MGMT’s healthcare management services, you keep your current office and staff. We provide oversight and support for all administrative functions. Your financials and your medical practice remain independent.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com