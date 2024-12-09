RPost Named Worldwide Leader in eSignatures for Customer-Centric Innovation

This recognition from IDC follows praise from Aragon Research, which honored RPost as a “Hot Vendor of the Year” and one of the most innovative providers in digital transaction management. RPost’s solutions, from RMail’s email security to RSign’s advanced eSignature capabilities, are appreciated by clients like Impellam Group for their affordability, innovation, and partnership approach. With its broad suite of integrated solutions, RPost continues to support clients worldwide by making secure and efficient digital transactions accessible to organizations of all sizes.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-customers-integrate-more-affirm-its-friendlier-to-work-with-manifesto