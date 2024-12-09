Woman-Owned Brewery Opens Second Location at ICON Park

Orlando, FL, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Pop the bubbly! An Orlando-based, woman-owned brewery is bringing a new experience for wine lovers to the Orlando Entertainment District. The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando is now open at ICON Park.

Owned by University of Central Florida graduate Shara Pathak, Brewlando has found great success in the craft beer scene with custom brews named after Orlando landmarks and an exciting, inviting atmosphere. The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando is a natural extension of the brand and offers the same experience as a winery, with an intimate vibe both locals and visitors will enjoy.

Following a successful soft opening period in October, The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando is now welcoming guests to experience an extensive selection of over 50 wines from around the world and a rotating menu of seven of the most popular craft brews from Brewlando’s flagship location on tap.

And why choose just one drink? Customizable wine flights and charcuterie board pairings are also available to elevate the experience further. The charcuterie boards at The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando will be provided by another local, female business owner — Alexandria Spinelli and Magical Charcuterie.

At the 1,400-square-foot-venue nestled under the Orlando Eye, guests can escape the hustle and bustle of International Drive in a relaxing lounge setting with an eye-catching bar, comfortable couches inside and patio seating to accommodate up to 120 guests.

“Brewlando has been proud to call Orlando home for two years now, and we’re thrilled to expand our reach in Central Florida with The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando at ICON Park,” Pathak said. “Our mission has always been to create unforgettable experiences through our craft beverages, and the rich tapestry of flavors at The Winery & Tasting Room will offer something for everyone.”

Since opening in 2022, Brewlando has been creating, serving and canning custom brews at its taproom and brewery in Southeast Orlando. Under Pathak’s guidance and expertise, Brewlando has grown its offerings and developed loyal fans. The business is one of the 2 percent of breweries in the country that is fully woman-owned.

The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando joins a lineup of more than 20 restaurants and bars at ICON Park. The space will be open daily and is available to rent for private events.

To learn more about Brewlando, visit http://www.brewlando.com/. For more information about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com/.

About Brewlando

Brewlando is Orlando’s premier craft beverage destination, renowned for its innovative approach to brewing and its commitment to quality, creativity, and community. With over 20 beers on tap, all crafted in-house, Brewlando offers an extensive selection that caters to a variety of tastes. The brewing process emphasizes quality ingredients and innovative techniques, allowing us to create both classic favorites and bold new flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned beer and cider enthusiast or new to the craft beverage scene, Brewlando provides an inviting atmosphere where you can explore and enjoy our diverse lineup.

About ICON Park

ICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment in the most-visited destination in the U.S., attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of branded immersive experiences including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment and shops.

ICON Park’s portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults. The destination encompasses multiple, world-famous entertainment attractions, over a dozen immersive restaurants and bars, nightly live music, and an extensive shopping and outdoor marketplace — all anchored under the brilliant lights of The Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments. Just a few of the famous brands that call ICON Park home include Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Darden’s Yard House, Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips, The Sugar Factory, Museum of Illusions, Shake Shack, Tin Roof, Uncle Julio’s and Build-A-Bear Workshop. Open 365 days a year, ICON Park’s continual roster of activities, nightly live music, and special events — plus free parking and no gate admission — make it a popular day and night choice for Orlando’s 74 million visitors and residents.

ICON Park is located at the epicenter of Orlando’s Entertainment District — with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard – and surrounded by 150+ hotels, world-famous theme parks, the second-largest convention center in the United States, and 1,000+ restaurants, attractions and retail outlets The area is further expanding with $5 billion in growth investments including Universal Orlando’s much-anticipated fourth theme park Epic Universe; $4 billion in new and expanding hotels, attractions, restaurants, convention space, entertainment venues and roadwork enhancements; hundreds of millions of dollars to further expand Orange County’s convention center; and a leg of the $1.75 billion high-speed rail line project, Brightline, which will directly link the I-Drive area to Orlando International Airport and the 50+ million passengers it serves annually.

ICON Park shares common ownership with 40 acres of adjacent hotel and retail properties and was developed by a partnership among New York City-based Flag Luxury Group LLC, Las Vegas-based Torino Companies, and Orlando-based Unicorp National Development.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com.