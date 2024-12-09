Meet a Scientologist Turns Up the Heat on Healthy Eating with World-Class Chef Kevin Smith

Los Angeles, California, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring professional chef Kevin Smith.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Kevin Smith is a professional chef who lives by the saying “Eat like your great-grandmother.” After conquering a drug and alcohol problem, he became a proponent of healthy living through fresh, natural foods. The Los Angeles-based chef, clinical nutritionist and restaurateur is renowned for bringing clients personalized meals that are both highly nutritious and delicious.

ABOUT KEVIN SMITH

A native of England, Kevin Smith inherited his love of cooking from his father and, from an early age, spent hours with him in the kitchen. When his father later moved to the US, Kevin followed, spending his summers in California while continuing his education in the UK. He went on to complete a degree in hotel and restaurant operations as well as a two-year stint in culinary school. Entering the high-pressure restaurant business took its toll, leading Kevin to substance abuse before driving him to make a change. Soon after, he discovered Scientology, which he credits with inspiring him to live a more responsible and ethical life. With a sense of renewed purpose, he studied the effects of diet on health and has since combined his culinary talents with clinical nutritional expertise, winning over people from across the spectrum of dietary tastes.

—

