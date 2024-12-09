Ekaterina Otiko hits #1 International Bestseller with her 7th book, ‘Hello, Australia!’ – An Outback Adventure for Kids

#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, Australia!: A Children’s Picture Book Outback Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 7) with Success!

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko again joined the bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, Australia!: A Children’s Picture Book Outback Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 7), which was pre-released Tuesday, October 22, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in SEVEN categories in the US and AU. Including Children’s Travel Books, Children’s Australia & Oceania Fiction, and Children’s Customs & Traditions in the US. Children’s Social Science books, Australia and Oceania, Children’s Australia & Oceania Fiction, and Explore the World in AU.

Author Ekaterina Otiko invites young readers to embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Australia with her latest picture book, Hello, Australia! Join the spirited sisters, Sophie and Stephie, as they traverse the breathtaking landscapes of the Outback, dive into the vibrant depths of the Great Barrier Reef, and marvel at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Will they compose the perfect song to perform at this renowned venue? Packed with stunning illustrations and imaginative storytelling, Hello, Australia! is a delightful adventure that sparks curiosity and wonder in children, making it a must-have addition to any young explorer’s bookshelf.

In Hello, Australia!, the spirited travel sisters, Sophie and Stephie, embark on an exciting quest from Globik to write and perform a captivating song at the iconic Sydney Opera House. As they explore Australia’s treasures—from the world’s largest cricket stadium to the vibrant Great Barrier Reef and stunning architectural wonders—their adventures spark creativity and inspiration for their melody. Will their incredible experiences help them compose the perfect tune to win the competition? Join them in this delightful tale of adventure and imagination!

Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

