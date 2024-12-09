Complete series for Ex and Extreme applications / Solenoid interlock for extreme environmental conditions

Ridgefield, CT, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — With the Ex STM 515 series, the steute business division Controltec recently introduced compact and robust solenoid interlocks for explosive zones to its range of safety switchgear. This series is now being further extended to include an “Extreme” variant. As always at steute, this means: the STM 515 “Extreme” can be used in adverse ambient conditions, such as dust, dirt, wet and vibrations.

Prerequisites include a robust die-cast aluminium enclosure with a long lifetime even when exposed to severe mechanical wear and tear. The multiple coating (passivation, primer, powder coating) guarantees a high degree of corrosion protection, while the effective sealing achieves protection classes IP66/67. Wet and damp are thus not a hindrance when using the STM 515 Extreme – especially since the electrical connections are well protected inside a terminal compartment. Shocks and vibrations are additional ambient conditions in which this STM 515 variant continues to function reliably.

Independently of the Extreme variant, the complete STM 515 series includes practical features such as an actuator head which can be repositioned by 4 x 90°. Equally typical of steute switching devices is a modular design with diverse additional functions. For example, users can choose between the spring-to-lock and the power-to-lock principle (for tasks which are non-safety-related), and also opt for auxiliary release (from the access side) and/or escape release/emergency unlocking (from the danger zone).

Applications which can benefit from the new steute STM 515 Extreme include machines and plants in the bulk goods industry with no explosion protection requirement.

www.steute.com/en

