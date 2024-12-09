Al Fardan Jewellery to Unveil Customisable Forever Chains at Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024’s featured partners, Al Fardan Jewellery is ready to welcome guests and showcase the latest collections from world-leading jewellery and watch brands, such as Noudar, Al Tawash, Dolce & Gabbana, Luvor, Sartoro, House of Gol, Misk, Colette, HRH, and many more.

Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) is excited to announce Al Fardan Jewellery as an Event Feature Partner for its highly anticipated 31st edition, which will take place from November 13th to 17th, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Attendees can look forward to the exclusive debut of Forever Chains by Al Fardan Jewellery. This unique experience offers guests the privilege to design their own jewellery, selecting their preferred chain style and colour, and customising it with unique charms. This bespoke experience truly encapsulates the company’s philosophy of merging personal expression with timeless luxury, making each piece a symbol of individuality and exclusivity.

Al Fardan Jewellery, established in 1954 by Ibrahim Al Fardan, is renowned for its unparalleled quality and sophistication, a reputation that has been trusted by generations. Ibrahim Al Fardan’s discerning eye for authentic pearls and precious stones laid the foundation of a legacy that continues to thrive today. Over the decades, Al Fardan Jewellery has earned a prestigious reputation as the jeweller of choice in Qatar and the region. Its exclusive brand, Noudar – derived from the ancient Arabic term for ‘gold’ – is an exquisite collection of intricately designed jewellery created by Noor Al Fardan, daughter of the President of Al Fardan Jewellery. Noor’s designs elegantly blend Arabian heritage with modernity, drawing inspiration from the mosaics and henna patterns of Omani culture.

Ghada Hussain Al Fardan, Vice President & CEO of Al Fardan Jewellery UAE, commented: “Al Fardan Jewellery is honoured to be a featured partner of JWS, reaffirming our unwavering commitment and dedication to nurturing and advancing the jewellery and watch industry in the Middle East. We have always been at the forefront of this important luxury sector, balancing our rich heritage and family traditions with a relentless drive to innovate and adapt to the needs of the modern consumer. We believe that JWS is the perfect platform for us to share these values and aspirations with the world.”

Al Fardan Jewellery’s participation in the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024 highlights the company’s dedication to engaging with a sophisticated and discerning audience. The 31st edition of this popular show offers a dynamic platform for established and emerging brands to showcase their finest creations and connect with buyers who appreciate high-quality craftsmanship. Jewellery & Watch Show has become a hub for the jewellery industry in the Middle East, allowing brands to reach more enthusiasts and showcase their creations.

May Ismail, Senior Event Manager of RX-ME, expressed her excitement about the partnership: “We are honoured to welcome Al Fardan Jewellery as an Event Feature Partner for Jewellery & Watch Show 2024; its rich legacy of craftsmanship and innovation perfectly aligns with the core values of our show. Al Fardan Jewellery’s presence enhances the calibre of the event, offering our visitors a unique opportunity to engage with one of the region’s most esteemed jewellery houses.”

Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024 is free and open to all. The exhibition will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 13 to 17, 2024. Interested attendees can sign up via https://bit.ly/48C7KQI.