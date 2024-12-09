Digital Radiography and Laser Dentistry: How Aloha Dental is Redefining Dental Care in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Aloha Dental is proud to introduce advanced digital radiography and laser dentistry to its Las Vegas practice and create a new era in comfortable, precise dental care. This investment in cutting-edge technology aligns with Aloha Dental’s mission to make every patient visit more efficient and comfortable leading to transforming the dental experience through high-quality diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments.

Aloha Dental’s use of digital radiography enhances diagnostic accuracy while reducing radiation exposure by up to 90% compared to traditional X-rays. This non-intrusive imaging technology captures detailed views of teeth and surrounding tissues, allowing Dr. Christopher D. Capener, Dr. Trexton Davis, and their team to detect issues early and develop tailored treatment plans with minimal impact on patients’ time and health.

“We’re committed to providing a higher standard of care with a focus on patient comfort and safety,” said Dr. Christopher D. Capener. “Digital radiography allows us to quickly and accurately diagnose dental issues, helping patients avoid complex procedures down the line. We’re thrilled to offer this technology at Aloha Dental.”

Laser dentistry further enhances the patient experience by allowing for precise, pain-free treatments, often eliminating the need for anesthesia and minimizing recovery time. Aloha Dental uses laser technology to perform soft-tissue procedures, such as gum reshaping, with little to no discomfort and reduced bleeding, promoting faster healing and a better overall experience for patients.

“Laser dentistry is a game-changer in patient comfort and precision,” added Dr. Trexton Davis. “With this technology, we can treat patients more effectively and with less pain, which is crucial for creating a positive and comfortable environment.”

Aloha Dental’s dedication to integrating state-of-the-art technologies reflects its commitment to providing top-notch care for patients of all ages. From preventative cleanings to restorative dentistry and cosmetic dentistry, Aloha Dental offers a comprehensive range of services, all designed with patient-centered care and comfort in mind.

About Aloha Dental

Located in Las Vegas, Aloha Dental offers a full suite of dental services tailored to meet the needs of each patient. Led by Dr. Christopher D. Capener and Dr. Trexton Davis, the team specializes in both traditional and advanced treatments, including digital radiography, laser dentistry, cosmetic services, and preventive care. Aloha Dental’s mission is to make every dental visit as comfortable and effective as possible through compassionate care and advanced technology.

