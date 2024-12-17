Fixed-wing Air Ambulance Service Market: Innovations Improving Emergency Medical Response

The global fixed-wing air ambulance service market size is expected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2025, expanding at a 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of chronic health conditions, such as cardiac disorders, that require immediate medical response is expected to favorably influence the market over the forecast period.

Emergency medical services use fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft to transport patients to-and-from healthcare facilities. Fixed-wing air ambulance serves to be a safe, reliable, and quick way of transporting patients. These ambulances offer enhanced services as compared to road ambulances by avoiding challenges of traffic and inability to reach remote locations. Hence, they have emerged as an effective medium for patient transport in case of emergencies.

These ambulances are used to transport patients over long distances and for repatriation. Rising demand for emergency medical transport and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has driven investments in the market. Government initiatives directed at public healthcare reforms have been a key factor in promoting investments in the sector, thus, fostering industry growth.

Demand for fixed-wing air ambulances services is expected to increase on account of growing spending capacity of people in developing countries. Initiatives undertaken by insurance companies to include air ambulance services in their coverage is also vital in promoting market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Fixed-wing Air Ambulance Service Market

Increasing demand for these services has led international providers to collaborate with healthcare providers in developing countries to expand their global footprint. Service providers are also collaborating with various local organizations to offer access to air ambulances for employees traveling abroad. Collaboration with government organizations is also gaining momentum. For instance, in India, The Municipal Corporation of Mumbai is in process of offering these services across Mumbai and few other metro cities in India.

The market has witnessed the emergence of publicly funded and charity based services. These operators have been vital in providing medical support to patients who need emergency medical assistance and in situations of natural disasters.

Fixed-wing Air Ambulance Service Market Report Highlights

Service providers in the market have been partnering with third-party medical escort services to offer assistance to patients onboard. The segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period

On the basis of service model, the community based model is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, emerging as the fastest growing segment

Consumers of air ambulance services are urging providers to be affiliated with government bodies and insurance providers for increasing affordability. This has led several insurance providers to enlist them in their insurance coverage

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, can be attributed to increased healthcare spending in the recent past. The market is estimated to register a 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period

Leading industry participants include American Medical Response (AMR) and FAI rent-a-jet AG.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by presence of several private and public players. Companies operate independently or in partnership with service and service model providers. The major industry participants include American Medical Response (AMR); Hope Medflight Asia Pte Ltd; Reva, Inc.; and FAI rent-a-jet AG.

The market is fragmented due to presence of a large number of small and big players. Partnerships and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by industry players to gain a competitive edge in emerging countries and to enhance their technological capabilities. The market is anticipated to witness increased penetration of third-party service providers in the coming years.

Order a free sample PDF of the Fixed-wing Air Ambulance Service Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.