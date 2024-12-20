Natural Household Cleaners Market: Innovations Driving Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions

The global natural household cleaners market size is estimated to reach USD 13.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising concerns over toxic chemicals including parabens, triclosan, phthalates, and ammonia, which are present in synthetic home cleaning products, is expected to promote the utility of natural household cleaners. Moreover, various government initiatives on the ban of toxic chemicals from household cleaning products is expected to promote the utility of these products as green alternatives in the near future.

Surface cleaners emerged as the largest segment and accounted for a share of more than 55.3% in 2024. Major manufacturers including Unilever,The Procter & Gamble Company, and Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa are launching new products in order to gain maximum customers. Moreover, giant retailer and supermarket chains including Tesco PLC and Target Corporation are launching innovative products under their private labels.

For instance, in February 2018, Tesco PLC launched a wide range of plant-based home cleaning products under the brand name ‘Tesco Eco Active’. The company launched this green and natural product in order to cater to the demand for eco-cleaning products in U.K.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Natural Household Cleaners Market

North America is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. Over the past few years, major players have adopted marketing strategies including innovative product launch, expansion of production capacity, and mergers and acquisitions in order to cater to the increasing demand for natural household cleaning product in the region.

For instance, in September 2017, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire two emerging household cleaning products manufacturers, Ecover and Method. These two companies had a wide range of home care, personal care, and fabric care products, along with the customer penetration in North America, Europe, and other countries across the globe. The company acquired these companies as they have strong R&D in natural products, along with high customer base.

Natural Household Cleaners Market Report Highlights

By product, surface cleaners dominated the natural household cleaners market with a share of more than 55.3% in 2024. The fabric cleaners segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the bathrooms segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to the heightened emphasis on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in bathrooms.

The online channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as the convenience and accessibility of online shopping have become increasingly appealing to consumers.

In 2024, Europe natural household cleaners industry dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 33.0%.

Key Natural Household Cleaners Company Insights

Some key companies in the natural household cleaners market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Son Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and others.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is a prominent player in the natural household cleansers industry, known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The company offers a range of eco-friendly cleaning products under its Pro Nature brand, including surface, fabric, and bathroom cleaners. These products are made using sustainable ingredients and are packaged in up to 100% recycled plastic and cardboard. The company’s focus on reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable development has made it a leader in the natural household cleansers market.

Procter & Gamble is another key player in the natural household cleansers market, offering a wide range of eco-friendly cleaning products. The company’s EC30 line is designed to create cleaning products that leave no trace, with reusable, biodegradable, or recyclable packaging. P&G’s home care products include handwash, laundry detergent, toilet cleaner, and surface cleaner, all formulated to be environmentally responsible.

List of Key Players in the Natural Household Cleaners Market

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Johnson & Son Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

The Clorox Company

Kao Corporation

The Honest Company, Inc.

Midea Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Natural Household Cleaners Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.