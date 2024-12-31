North America Protein Supplements Market 2030: Insights into Athlete Preferences

North America Protein Supplements Market Growth & Trends

The North America protein supplements market size was estimated at USD 2.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030.The increasing obesity rate in the region has contributed to the growth of the protein supplements market. With the rising awareness of the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise, the trend of fitness has become increasingly popular in recent years. Protein supplements have become a popular choice for individuals who are looking to supplement their diet with additional protein to support their fitness goals. As a result, the protein supplements market has experienced significant growth in the U.S.

North America Protein Supplements Market accounted for the share of 41.4% of the global protein supplements market in 2023. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their health and are willing to invest in products that can help them maintain or improve their overall well-being. As a result, the protein supplements market is expected to continue growing in the U.S. in the years to come. The high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is driving demand for products that can help manage these conditions. Protein supplements are often recommended as part of a healthy diet for individuals with these conditions.

The protein supplement market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and the increasing demand for sports nutritional supplements is one of the major driving factors. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts require a higher protein intake to support their training and exercise routines, and protein supplements provide an easy and convenient way to meet this demand.

In addition to athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the general population is becoming increasingly health-conscious and aware of the importance of a balanced diet. As a result, many individuals are turning to protein supplements to supplement their daily nutritional intake and support their overall health and well-being.

The westernization of diets, the growing middle-class population with higher disposable incomes, and an increased focus on leading an active & healthy lifestyle are expected to drive the demand for protein supplements. Players in this market are looking to attract consumers with innovative and effective products. The high prevalence of lifestyle diseases is also driving product demand.

North America Protein Supplements Market Report Highlights

Animal based protein supplements accounted for a revenue share of 58.04% in 2023. Animal proteins are considered the highest quality protein sources. Protein plays an important role in improving and maintain health.

The protein powder supplements accounted for a revenue share of 44% in 2023. Protein powder is derived from various raw materials, including egg, whey, soy, pea, and casein.

Application of supplements in functional food accounted for a share of 52.54% in 2023. Functional foods are primarily consumed to ensure the intake of nutritional constituents essential for the human body.

Sales of protein supplements through supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030.

In January 2023, Surthrival introduced the world’s first plant-based protein powder that is sourced entirely from wild-foraged black walnuts in the U.S. Through an advanced CO₂ extraction process, the product yields a high concentration of plant-based protein, boasting 17 grams of protein per serving.

North America Protein Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America Protein Supplements Market report based on source, product, application, and distribution channel:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Animal-based

Whey

Casein

Egg

Fish

Others

Plant-based

Soy

Spirulina

Pumpkin Seeds

Wheat

Hemp

Rice

Pea

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Protein Powders

Protein Bars

RTD

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sports Nutrition

Functional Foods

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Supermarkets

Online Stores

DTC

Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

U.S.

Canada

