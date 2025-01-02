Parabolic Flight Tourism Market 2030: The Future of Commercial Space Experiences

Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Growth & Trends

The global parabolic flight tourism market size is expected to reach USD 249.4 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2022 to 2030. To simulate gravity-free conditions in an airplane, parabolic flights alternate downward and upward arcs with periods of level flight. They provide a microgravity environment for researchers to work in without having to travel to space. Short-term technological and scientific research in lower gravity benefits from the use of parabolic flights. Instead of lengthy astronaut training and trips to the International Space Station, these flights offer the ideal approach for people to experiment in microgravity. Parabolic flights are frequently used to train astronauts and validate space instruments before spaceflight. A standard parabolic flight campaign delivers thirty periods of weightlessness per flight, with three flights operated weekly.

The industry has significantly evolved across Europe, the U.S., and Asia Pacific owing to the accessibility of commercial space launches, launch facilities, technological breakthroughs, and parabolic flight tourism. The parabolic flight tourism market is consolidated, with a few players capturing and dominating a significant share of the overall market. Companies are experimenting with parabolic flights by retrofitting aircraft. The European Space Agency is one such organization that is into retrofitting airplanes for conducting parabolic flights. As the market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years, the companies have invested an enormous sum of the amount.

The Space Exploration Initiative has grown to more than fifty faculties, staff, and graduate students and accords an annual ZERO-G parabolic flight for up to fifteen projects and twenty-five researchers. Initially scheduled for May 2020, this flight was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and eventually able to fly on May 20, 2021, just a few days before the regularly scheduled 2021 flight. The projects were tested over multiple microgravity parabolas (which include two lunar parabolas and two Martian). This task included participation from various departments at MIT and external collaborators from across the world in the mission to democratize admission to space; this mission is a core milestone in the plan of iterative microgravity testing (ISS launches, suborbital launches, parabolic flights) that the Space Exploration Initiative embarks throughout the year. The Initiative unites scientists, engineers, designers, and artists to prototype the space future.

In April 2022, AstroAccess, an organization encouraging disability inclusion in space exploration, announced they would be flying the 2nd cohort of Disabled Ambassadors on a flight of Zero Gravity Corporation to investigate microgravity accessibility solutions and experience weightlessness. AstroAccess Flight 2 will take place on November 19, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In September 2022, SpaceLand, one of the non-governmental weightless research and development agencies focused on space-related training and educational programs, partnered with 0-G Launch, a contributor of high-precision microgravity assistance aircraft and creative Space Jet horizontal rocket air-launch, to commence zero-gravity parabolic flights from Italy, Switzerland, and Mauritius helping STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) user tourists and communities in respective continents, at distinctive quality against cost ratios.

Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Report Highlights

Parabolic flight tourism is like any other type of expensive tourism. Wealthy families, affluent individuals, and anyone with enough money who wants a different experience are eager to pay for parabolic flight tourism on the condition that it is safe

In October 2021, ZERO-G (Zero Gravity Corporation) was awarded a contract by NASA to be their first FAA-approved and commercially operated parabolic flight, provider

The contract is an IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) for up to USD 7.5 million over five years. The award is significant because it enables the corporation to sell ZERO-G research flights directly to all NASA Centers and other governmental organizations around the nation

The scientific research and exploration segment is expected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 35.0% from 2022 to 2030

The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The U.S., France, and Japan are the main source markets for parabolic flight tourism

Key market players include Zero Gravity Corporation, Novespace, and MiGFlug GmbH

Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global parabolic flight tourism market based on application, end-user, and region:

Parabolic Flight Tourism Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Scientific Research & Exploration

Leisure

Others

Parabolic Flight Tourism End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Government

Commercial

Parabolic Flight Tourism Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

