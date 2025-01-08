ELEVATE TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES ‘ELEVATE FOR TEAMS ADVANCED’: A REVOLUTIONARY INTEGRATION WITH MICROSOFT TEAMS

Houston, TX, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Elevate Technology, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, announced the launch of Elevate for Teams Advanced today. This groundbreaking integration merges the robust capabilities of Microsoft Teams with the advanced features of Elevate’s cloud-based phone system. This development represents a significant leap forward in business communication and collaboration, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution to enhance productivity and simplify operations.

Elevate for Teams Advanced is tailored for businesses already utilizing Microsoft Teams in their daily operations. By embedding advanced calling features directly into the Teams app, Elevate Technology enables organizations to manage calls, SMS, and customer interactions within the platform for chat, meetings, and file sharing. This integration eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps and platforms, streamlining workflows and boosting efficiency.

Key Features of Elevate for Teams Advanced:

•Seamless Single-App Experience: Continue using Microsoft Teams for all collaboration needs while managing calls and SMS through the Elevate tab—no MS Teams Phone license or additional middleware required.

•Advanced Calling Capabilities: You can access over 100 enterprise-grade calling features, including call queues, monitor, whisper, barge, and advanced hunt groups, directly within Teams.

•Enhanced Efficiency: Streamline communications and increase productivity by consolidating tools into one platform.

•Two-Way Presence Synchronization: Maintain aligned team statuses across Elevate and Microsoft Teams for uninterrupted communication.

•Easy Access: Utilize existing O365 credentials for a simplified sign-in process to Elevate.

This integration supports the existing infrastructure of Microsoft Teams and enhances it with Elevate’s powerful telephony capabilities. It offers unlimited domestic and international calling to 33 countries, comprehensive business SMS, and robust call management tools.

“We are thrilled to offer Elevate for Teams Advanced, a transformative solution that reflects our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses,” said Donnie Rollins, CEO of Elevate Technology. “By combining the strengths of Microsoft Teams with Elevate’s powerful telephony features, we are setting a new standard for business communications.”

For more information about Elevate for Teams Advanced or to schedule a demonstration, please visit https://elevatetechnology.com/voip/elevate-for-teams

About Elevate Technology

Elevate Technology is a premier provider of integrated IT solutions based in Houston, Texas. Specializing in customized technology services—including managed IT services, business phone systems, advanced cloud solutions, and comprehensive cybersecurity measures—Elevate Technology empowers businesses to achieve greater efficiency and growth.

Contact Information:

Elevate Technology

Press Relations

Phone: 713-244-7744

Website: www.elevatetechnology.com