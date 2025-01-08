DesignNBuy Launches DesignO 2.2 with Flexible Packaging Personalization, Faster Design Tools, and 3D Preview Enhancements

Variable Pricing Models

Improved Job Management

Job Dashboard Enhancements: The updated dashboard displays pending jobs, making it easier to track and manage projects.

Streamlined Job Creation: Jobs can now be created with a single click from the order detail page, saving time.

Enhanced Artwork Management: Features for artwork editing, approval, and file uploads are now available for both online and offline orders.

Quotation Made Easy: The “Request a Quote” feature can be easily added using a code snippet, while offline quote creation supports product options and manual additions for seamless conversion to orders.

About DesignNBuy

DesignNBuy is a global provider of innovative web to print software solutions, empowering print businesses and eCommerce stores to deliver personalized print products with ease. By offering user-friendly tools and seamless integrations, DesignNBuy helps businesses streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth.

With the updates in DesignO 2.2, DesignNBuy reaffirms their commitment to providing tools that boost productivity, customer engagement, and operational efficiency for print businesses. Explore the new features today to transform your printing business.

Visit For More Information:

https://www.designnbuy.com/news/designo-v2-2-enhanced-flexible-packaging-personalization-faster-design-tool-3d-preview/

Source: https://whattheythink.com/news/121847-designnbuy-launches-designo-22-flexible-packaging-personalization-faster-design-tools-3d-preview-enhancements/