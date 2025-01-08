RPost’s RMail Powers International Oil Transaction Communications with Proven Email Certification

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — RPost’s RMail Registered Email™ has been deployed by a major national oil company to secure, track, and authenticate high-stakes international oil communications. The service integrates seamlessly via a customized RMail for Outlook app, delivering enterprise-grade solutions while preserving the user’s email experience.

Key Features:

Custom Enterprise Deployment: Tailored configurations for complex requirements, treating internal and external recipients differently in the same email.

Legal Proof® Evidence: Provides timestamped proof of content delivery, accepted in courts across 190+ countries for over two decades.

Ease of Use: Simplifies deployment without altering core messaging infrastructure.

“The client’s specialized requirements were just a setting away, demonstrating our commitment to easy, client-focused deployments,” said Zafar Khan, RPost CEO.

RMail’s trusted proof and privacy solutions have long supported FinTech and energy sectors, enhancing secure communication across industries.

Learn More: Explore RMail for Outlook or other RMail apps.

https://rpost.com/news/national-oil-company-in-the-persian-gulf-deploys-rmail-registered-email-inside-outlook-m365-for-legal-email-proof