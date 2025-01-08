Collagen Market 2030: Health Benefits Driving Consumer Demand

Collagen Market Growth & Trends

The global collagen market size is expected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to increase on account of the increasing collagen inclusion from a variety of applications, including food & beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics.

The primary product sources are porcine, bovine, marine, and poultry. It is found in cartilage, cow bones, and hides. Bovine collagen is available in abundance on account of the high availability of cattle and increasing beef production. In addition, porcine sources are considered better than bovine sources as porcine is similar to the collagen found in humans. The threat of transfer of infections and allergies is lower in collagen derived from porcine sources as compared to bovine sources. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for porcine in the coming years.

In North America the product demand is anticipated to witness significant growth in various industries such as healthcare, cosmetics, and food & beverage, among others. Furthermore, the region’s market is expected to be positively influenced by consumers’ growing preference for health drinks. The presence of a strong healthcare industry, combined with increased public expenditure on healthcare, particularly in the U.S. is expected to benefit the regional market. The increasing demand for gummy confectionery products is expected to drive product demand across the region in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the entire food and beverage industry. The isolation rules have caused a lack of supply and disruption in the supply chain, causing domestic market participants to struggle. On the other hand, there is a rise in demand for high-nutritional-value products that provide several health benefits. Collagen is frequently obtained from supplements designed to help the elderly. The growing demand for supplements among the aging population is likely to improve health, immunity, and overall well-being. Furthermore, because of pandemics, consumers have become more conscious regarding food and beverage product labels. This is expected to open a surplus opportunity for food and beverage manufacturers to expand their businesses.

Collagen Market Report Highlights

Gelatin dominated the market with a revenue share of 66.7% in 2023. This is attributable to food & beverage industry to be a major contributor to the demand for gelatin, it is an essential protein for the human body and has multiple nutritional, skin, and health benefits.

Bovine source dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.9% in 2023. This is attributed to accounts for a larger share compared to other sources due to the high availability of cattle and has a lower price.

Dry form dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 65% in 2023. The high share is attributed to growing inclusion of powder in the formulation of dietary supplements.

Type I dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 35% in 2023. This is attributed to the growing inclusion of the product in tissue engineering, drug delivery systems, and cosmetic surgery.

The food and beverages application dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 57.4%in 2023.

The Asia pacific region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 22.4% in 2023.This is attributed to the rapid developments in key economies such as India and China that are expected to drive the marketspace.

Collagen Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global collagen market report on the basis of product, source, application, form, type, and region:

Collagen Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Native Collagen

Synthetic Collagen

Others

Collagen Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Collagen Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Others

Collagen Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy The Netherlands Switzerland Poland

Asia Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Vietnam Thailand Philippines

Latin America Brazil Mexico Ecuador Peru Bolivia Chile Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey UAE Qatar Israel



