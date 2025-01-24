Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market 2030: Revolutionizing Data Processing

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Growth & Trends

The global field programmable gate array market size is expected to reach USD 23.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing implementation of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) in several areas, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data centers, and networking, is projected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the automotive industry is poised to capitalize on the capabilities of FPGAs to integrate neural networks into intelligent vehicle systems, enhance battery management, optimize power conversions, and improve electric motor control systems for Electric Vehicles (EV) and Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (HEV). These emerging trends are expected to stimulate the expansion of the field programmable gate array market.

Moreover, the increasing application of the FPGAs in the aerospace and military sector to develop drone systems for flight control, sensor interfacing, and image processing is driving the industry growth. For instance, in March 2022, Intel Corporation, an American technology company, launched their M-series FPGAs with highest memory bandwidth along with the ability to offer enhanced performance and low-power consumption, which is expected to benefit different industries, such as data centers, aerospace & defense, among others. These enhanced product developments by key players are expected to drive the field programmable gate array market growth over the forecast period.

Several companies operating in the field programmable gate array market focus on launching new products and updated versions to cater to the larger customer base and to strengthen their foothold in the industry. For instance, in February 2023, QuickLogic Corporation launched a new version of their Aurora embedded FPGA development tool suite, Aurora 2.1. This new suite is constructed on a fully open-source implementation for full code transparency, longevity, scalability, and flexibility. Such initiatives are anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Report Highlights

Based on the type segment, the low-end segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.7% in 2022. This is attributed to their enhanced features, such as high-level security and embedded flash

Based on the technology segment, the SRAM segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.7% in 2022. This is attributed to the properties offered by the technology, which include high integration, re-programmability, and better flexibility for various applications

Based on the application segment, the telecom sector accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.3% in 2022, owing to the growing use in numerous applications such as optical transport network, data packet processing, and packet switching

The South America regional market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the boost in the automobile, industrial, and aerospace sector, where the application of FPGA-based solutions is substantial

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global field programmable gate array market based on type, technology, application, and region:

FPGA Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Low-end

Mid-range

High-end

FPGA Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

SRAM

EEPROM

Antifuse

Flash

Others

FPGA Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Data Processing

Military & Aerospace

Telecom

Others

FPGA Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE



