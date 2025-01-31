Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2030: Innovations in Neuromonitoring

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary driving factors for market growth are increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, high demand in trauma care, and technological advancements. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a short-term and moderate impact on the market. According to a research study “COVID-19 and stroke: A review” published in Elsevier journal (International Hemorrhagic Stroke Association) (Jan 2021), up to 36% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients might exhibit neurological symptoms and there were several cases related to ischemic and hemorrhagic infarction.

In addition, according to this study, 606 adults affected with COVID-19 were detected with brain or other nerve-related medical problems at some stage during their illness. Thus, these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the near future. Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver in the growth of the market. For example, in April 2019, at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons 2019 in California, Integra LifeSciences Corporation unveiled its newest Codman Specialty surgical solutions. Certas Plus Portfolio Expansion, CereLink Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring System, Integra Duo LED Surgical Headlight, and CUSA Clarity Tough Tissue Technology were the products on display.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

By technique, the invasive segment held the largest share of 79.6% in 2022. High accuracy of devices and technological advancements are expected to drive segment growth

Based on the application, the traumatic brain injury segment held the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2022. The growing occurrence of TBIs around the world, which has resulted in a high need for care of these cases, necessitates the extensive use of ICP monitoring devices; this is a primary factor responsible for the substantial proportion of this market segment

In Asia Pacific, the market for intracranial pressure monitoring devices is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.70% over the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the region’s growth, such as the increasing geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure development, as well as the presence of such a huge patient base in this region

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market on the basis of technique, application, and region:

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Invasive

Non-invasive

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

CSF Management

Migraine

Stroke

Hydrocephalus

EEG

Others

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.