Medical Textiles Market 2030: The Intersection of Technology and Healthcare

Medical Textiles Market Growth & Trends

The global medical textiles market size is expected to reach USD 48.04 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. The emergence of new areas of applications of medical textiles, along with the development of new fibers and manufacturing technologies for yarn and fabrics, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Medical textiles play a crucial role in the healthcare sector, in various areas, such as hygiene maintenance, infection control, and life-saving interventions for critically-ill patients. The global demand for medical textiles is increasing due to factors, such as an aging population, increased accidents, and lifestyle diseases. In addition, government initiatives, growing hygiene awareness, medical tourism, and advancements in textile technology are fueling the growth of the medical textiles industry.

The COVID-19 outbreak lead to an exponential increase in the demand for medical textiles, especially nonwoven fabrics, which are used in the production of face masks, gowns, and other PPE products. Moreover, nonwoven fabrics witness higher growth owing to their vapor transmission capacity, higher bacterial resistance, and higher strength compared to other fabrics. To maintain a competitive edge, key players in the medical textiles industry are implementing strategic initiatives. For instance, in August 2020, Duvaltex, a notable North American company specializing in medical and technical textiles, expanded its production capacity. The company focused on providing high-quality Level 1 and Level 2 gowns and antimicrobial scrub textiles to healthcare workers and patients in the U.S. Furthermore, Duvaltex’s textiles are made from durable, breathable, and soft-touch engineered fabrics, complying with stringent quality standards to ensure optimal protection against the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter.

Medical Textiles Market Report Highlights

Based on the application, the health and hygiene segment dominated the industry in 2022 with a significant revenue share of 43.15%. This can be attributed to government programs, hygiene awareness, and advancements in textile technology

Based on the type, the non-woven segment led the market, capturing the largest revenue share of 45.91% in 2022. Its superior properties, such as air permeability, strength-to-weight ratio, bacterial resistance, and water vapor transmission capacity contributed to its market dominance

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 35.46% in 2022. This growth was driven by the expansion of non-woven fabric manufacturing facilities in countries like India, China, and Japan

Medical Textiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical textiles market based on application, type, and region:

Medical Textiles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Implantable Goods

Non-Implantable Goods

Health and Hygiene Applications

Other Applications

Medical Textiles Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Woven

Knitted

Non-Woven

Others

Medical Textiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



